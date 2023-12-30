en English
Russia

Russia Escalates Conflict with Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:16 am EST
Russia Escalates Conflict with Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia has unleashed its largest aerial assault on Ukraine, launching 122 missiles and numerous drones. Ukrainian officials report severe civilian casualties, with at least 20 confirmed dead. This attack marks a grim intensification in the war between the two nations.

Unprecedented Aerial Assault

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the assault targeted various locations across Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure. Sites such as a maternity hospital, a shopping mall, and residential areas were not spared, leading to the tragic death of innocent civilians and injuring dozens more. The United States, along with a coalition of over 50 countries, has ramped up support for Ukraine’s defense in response to these brutal assaults.

(Also Read: Chechen Leader Showcases ‘Jihad-Wagens’: Weaponized Civilian Vehicles Set for Field Testing in Ukraine)

Global Outrage and Response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the international community to respond to the attack and urged for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting. Leaders from around the world have condemned the attack and expressed their solidarity with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, seems determined to continue the fighting until its objectives are met.

(Also Read: Russian Ambassador Doubts Western Military Aid can Secure Victory for Ukraine)

Aftermath and Future Outlook

The attack has resulted in extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure, affecting multiple cities. The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept most of the incoming missiles and drones, yet significant damage and casualties ensued. Western officials and analysts had earlier warned of a potential large-scale strike by Russia, and the recent attack confirms these fears. As the conflict escalates, Ukrainian officials are calling for increased air defenses, while President Zelensky remains hopeful, predicting 2023 as the year of their victory.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

