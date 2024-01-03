Russia Escalates Conflict with Intense Missile and Drone Attacks on Ukraine

In a significant escalation, Russia has launched intensive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv. The recent assault, which is among the largest since the onset of the conflict nearly two years ago, has resulted in the death of five civilians and over a hundred injuries.

Details of the Attack

The overnight assault involved the use of hundreds of missiles and drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a total of 170 Shahed attack drones and dozens of missiles were launched by Russia. The strikes primarily targeted residential buildings, supermarkets, and gas infrastructure. The Ukrainian military was able to intercept 70 of the nearly 100 Russian missiles, most of them targeting the capital, Kyiv. Zelenskyy further disclosed that Russia has launched at least 500 missiles and drones over the last five days, causing at least 30 civilian deaths and injuring 144.

Ukrainian Retaliation and Russian Response

In retaliation, Ukraine launched 12 missiles and several drones on Russia’s southern region of Belgorod, resulting in 25 civilian fatalities, including five children. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that this attack would ‘not go unpunished,’ hinting at potential further escalations. This exchange marks the latest in a series of military engagements, each more intense than the last, between the two nations.

International Reactions and Implications

The intensified conflict has drawn international attention and condemnation. The UK and other Western nations have criticized Putin for the invasion. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and the urgent need for more weapons and ammunition from Western allies. However, political wrangling within the US and the European Union has delayed over $110 billion in aid. In the meantime, the humanitarian crisis and geopolitical ramifications continue to worsen as the conflict escalates.