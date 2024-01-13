en English
Russia Delivers Wheat to African Nations Through Cameroon’s Douala Port

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
In the bustling Douala autonomous port of Cameroon, the scene has been one of significant activity, as a massive consignment of 25,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia is being unloaded. The grain, a pledge from the Russian government, is not for Cameroon but for its neighboring Central African Republic (CAR).

Russia’s Humanitarian Aid to Africa

This grain will be processed into flour within Cameroon, given the lack of milling capabilities in CAR. The shipment then finds its way to CAR, a part of a larger Russian humanitarian effort aimed at combating the escalating problem of world hunger, aggravated by sanctions imposed by Western countries. This consignment is one of the first batches of grain and fertilizers, promised by Russia as part of its humanitarian supplies to African nations.

The commitment to provide the wheat was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2nd Russia-Africa summit, a move that came as Russia chose not to renew its participation in the Black Sea Grain initiative. The Russian government has expressed its intent to continue these shipments, reinforcing its role as a global breadbasket and a reliable supplier of humanitarian aid.

The Impact of Russia’s Aid Initiative

The Russian honorary consul in Douala, Jean Marie Tchuissang, lauded the partnership as beneficial for all parties involved. Tchuissang noted the African states’ appreciation for Russia’s approach to partnerships, marked by a sense of mutuality and respect. Beyond Cameroon and CAR, Putin has committed to sending a total of 200,000 tonnes of wheat free of charge to various African countries, including Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, RCA, and Eritrea.

This delivery of wheat through Cameroon’s Douala Port is just one manifestation of Russia’s commitment to Africa. It stands as a testament to Russia’s determination to help meet the food security needs of Africa, even in the face of geopolitical pressures. The implications of this commitment, both in terms of Russia-Africa relations and global food security, remain to be seen.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

