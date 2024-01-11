en English
Russia

Russia Criticizes Newly-Adopted UN Resolution on Yemen’s Houthi Rebels’ Red Sea Attacks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Russia Criticizes Newly-Adopted UN Resolution on Yemen’s Houthi Rebels’ Red Sea Attacks

On the global stage, the United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution demanding that Yemen’s Houthi rebels cease all attacks on ships plying the Red Sea. The resolution, following an 11-0 vote, explicitly condemns the Houthi attacks on commercial and merchant vessels. It further demands the release of a Japanese-operated cargo ship, Galaxy Leader, that was seized after a Houthi attack. Despite achieving consensus on the resolution, Russia abstained from the vote, criticizing the resolution as ‘politicized’.

Rebels on the Red Sea

The attacks by Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have been ongoing for nearly two months, targeting merchant ships in the strategic Red Sea. This body of water, crucial for global shipping and trade, has seen considerable disruption due to these assaults. The rebels have not only disrupted maritime commerce but have also threatened to increase energy and food prices globally. This situation has significant implications for both regional stability and international maritime security.

International Dynamics at Play

The disagreement at the UN reflects broader geopolitical tensions and differing approaches to resolving the situation in Yemen. Russia, in particular, questioned the legitimacy of the U.S.-led task force defending vessels and proposed amendments to the resolution which were ultimately rejected. This stance evidences the complex international dynamics surrounding the Yemen conflict, where multiple nations have vested interests.

Implications for the Future

Despite abstentions from Russia and China, the resolution calls for an immediate end to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea and the release of the seized Japanese-operated vehicle carrier and its crew. The US and UK, expressing concern over the attacks, warned of potential military responses. The resolution also implicitly endorses the US-led naval taskforce defending commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from Houthi attacks. This development marks a crucial step in the international community’s efforts to curb the instability in the Red Sea and beyond.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

