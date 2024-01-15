en English
Business

Russia Contemplates Duty Cuts for Oil Refineries Amid Production Reduction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Russia Contemplates Duty Cuts for Oil Refineries Amid Production Reduction

In a move designed to alleviate the woes of small and medium-sized refineries, Russia is contemplating a reduction of export duties on petroleum products for facilities with a processing capacity of up to 500 thousand tons. First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin outlined the proposal in a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. This strategy is intended to rectify the current predicament of the said refineries, which are grappling with overstocking and an inability to sell certain products, such as naphtha and straight-run gasoline, on the domestic market.

Export Duty and Its Implications

Last October, in an attempt to quell the ‘gray exports’ phenomenon, the government enforced a hefty duty of 50,000 rubles per ton. Gray exports refer to the practice where resellers purchase fuel at domestic prices and subsequently sell it abroad, a factor that was instrumental in triggering a fuel crisis. Nevertheless, the final call regarding the easing of the export duty resides with the Russian government.

Struggles of Small and Medium-Sized Refineries

Small and medium-sized refineries are currently floundering due to the sheer volume of fuel stuck in warehouses, amounting to tens of billions of rubles. This fuel glut has imposed a significant burden on these establishments, making them struggle with loan repayments for the unsold stock.

Oil Production Cut and the Global Impact

On a separate note, Russia has announced plans to slash oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, equating to roughly 5 percent. This is a direct response to the West’s price caps on Russian oil and oil products. As a result, Brent crude prices surged by over 2.5 percent to $86.6 per barrel. The significant output cut, enacted without any formal consultations with OPEC, will only pertain to crude oil, excluding gas condensate.

Business Energy Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

