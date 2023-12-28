en English
Armenia

Russia Considers Armenia a Strategic Ally Despite Strained Relations

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:57 am EST
Russia Considers Armenia a Strategic Ally Despite Strained Relations

In a recent interview with TASS news agency, Sergei Kopyrkin, the Russian ambassador to Armenia, reaffirmed Russia’s perception of Armenia as a strategic ally, despite the current tensions stirring between the two nations. The ambassador underlined the shared interests, history, and viewpoints on international matters that continue to bind the nations together. However, he acknowledged the existence of differences in their respective bilateral and multilateral agendas.

Deteriorating Relations Post-Nagorno-Karabakh War

Relations between Russia and Armenia have been decidedly bitter since the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. The situation has been further exacerbated following the September 2022 offensive by Azerbaijan, which Russian peacekeepers did not halt. Armenia has been openly critical of Russia’s perceived failure to live up to its security obligations.

The actions of the Armenian government, labelled as unfriendly by the Russian Foreign Ministry, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s public criticism of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for its lack of support, have strained ties further between the two nations. Pashinian has also shed light on Russia’s delay in delivering weapons under defense contracts valued at $400 million.

Kopyrkin’s Stance and Future Relations

Despite these concerning issues, Kopyrkin referred to them as operational matters that can be resolved through dialogue. This statement comes in a time when Armenia appears to be seeking alternative arms suppliers, having recently signed defense contracts with India and France. These actions signal a potential shift in Armenia’s military alliances, which could have profound implications for its relationship with Russia.

Armenia and the West

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticized Armenia for supposedly seeking to replace its alliance with Moscow with ambiguous promises from the West. In response, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of careful wording when discussing Yerevan and Moscow relations, refuting claims that Armenia criticizes Russia at the highest level.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these challenges will reshape the dynamics of Russia-Armenia relations and what consequences they might have on the wider geopolitical stage.

Armenia International Relations Russia
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

