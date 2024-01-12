en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Russia Condemns UK, US Military Strikes in Yemen: A Redefinition of Geopolitical Landscapes?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Russia Condemns UK, US Military Strikes in Yemen: A Redefinition of Geopolitical Landscapes?

In an unanticipated turn of events, Russia has vehemently denounced the military assaults orchestrated by the United Kingdom and the United States on undisclosed targets in Yemen. The Russian Foreign Ministry, through its spokesperson Maria Zakharova, expressed the nation’s disapproval of these strikes, indicating a potential escalation in global tensions and a realignment of geopolitical dynamics, especially in the context of the enduring power struggles and conflicts in the Middle East.

Russia’s Viewpoint

The official statement released by Russia did not delve into the specifics of the strikes, such as the justification provided by the UK and the US for their actions, the targets chosen, or the impact of the strikes. However, the condemnation signals Russia’s critical perception of Western military interference in the region. In Moscow’s eyes, such interventions could be interpreted as a violation of regional sovereignty and a potential trigger for amplifying instability.

Deciphering the Condemnation

Zakharova, representing the Russian stance, described the military strikes as an ‘escalation’ with ‘destructive objectives’. This terminology suggests a belief that these actions could potentially worsen the already volatile situation in the region. The Russian Foreign Ministry has also accused the ‘Anglo-Saxons’ of proliferating disinformation, a charge that brings into question the transparency and credibility of the information disseminated by the UK and the US in relation to these strikes.

Implications for International Relations

The Russian condemnation of the military strikes in Yemen could have far-reaching implications for international relations and the geopolitical landscape. It not only throws light on Russia’s stance on Western military interventions but also hints at the underlying tensions and power dynamics that shape the current global order. The developments in Yemen and Russia’s reaction to them could be pivotal in shaping the discourse around international law, sovereignty, and the ethics of military interventions.

0
International Affairs Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
23 mins ago
OIM Conference in Tchad: A Beacon of Hope for Migrants
On the sun-baked terrain of N’Djamena, Tchad, the International Organization for Migration (OIM) convened an essential press conference to address the ever-pressing issues concerning migration in the region. Shrouded in the echoes of human struggle and resilience, the conference was a beacon of hope for the countless souls displaced and disoriented by the chaos of
OIM Conference in Tchad: A Beacon of Hope for Migrants
Uganda's Diplomatic Triumph: Securing Hosting Rights for International Summits
2 hours ago
Uganda's Diplomatic Triumph: Securing Hosting Rights for International Summits
Houthi Spokesperson Condemns US-Britain Attack on Yemen, Vows to Continue Targeting Ships to Israel
2 hours ago
Houthi Spokesperson Condemns US-Britain Attack on Yemen, Vows to Continue Targeting Ships to Israel
South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
1 hour ago
South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
Yemeni Outrage: Sa'ada Rally Protests Against US-UK Military Actions
1 hour ago
Yemeni Outrage: Sa'ada Rally Protests Against US-UK Military Actions
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at ICJ: President Ramaphosa Lauds Legal Team
2 hours ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at ICJ: President Ramaphosa Lauds Legal Team
Latest Headlines
World News
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
5 seconds
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
35 seconds
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
1 min
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
2 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
2 mins
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
2 mins
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
2 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
2 mins
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
3 mins
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
54 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app