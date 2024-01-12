Russia Calls for UNSC Meeting Following US, UK Strikes in Yemen

In an unprecedented move, Russia has urged for an immediate United Nations Security Council meeting to deliberate on the recent military strikes on Yemen by the United States and Britain. The plea emerges in the wake of U.S. and UK air and sea strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen that extend the scope of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to the region. The strikes were instigated in response to Houthi movement’s attacks on ships traversing the Red Sea.

The Escalation of Conflict

The strikes effected by the U.S. and British militaries aimed at more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The retaliatory strike utilized warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets. It was a countermeasure to the consistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships by the Houthis. The strikes, marking the first U.S. military response, followed a conclusive warning to the Houthis against further attacks. Alongside the U.S., the U.K. also initiated targeted strikes against military facilities utilized by the Houthis.

International Support and Houthi Resistance

Over 20 nations, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, are collaborating in a U.S.-led maritime mission to bolster ship protection in the Red Sea. This robust international response comes as a riposte to over 60 targets at 16 Iranian backed Houthi militant locations, hit with more than 100 precision guided munitions. The Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping compelled some of the world’s largest shipping companies to circumvent the waterway, adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes.

Implications for the Future

The Houthi spokesperson, backed by Iran, vehemently condemned the U.S.-British attack, asserting that there is no justification for it. The group expressed its intent to persist in targeting ships en route to Israel. These unfolding events potentially foreshadow an escalating crisis in the Middle East, a situation the U.S. has been weighing carefully. The intolerable Houthi attacks on international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea have been met with stern warnings of consequences by the U.S., should they persist.