Military

Russia Allegedly Establishes Shell Companies in Uzbekistan to Evade Sanctions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Russia Allegedly Establishes Shell Companies in Uzbekistan to Evade Sanctions

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has revealed that Russia is allegedly establishing shell companies in Uzbekistan. The primary purpose of these firms is to acquire electronic components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), thereby circumventing international sanctions. This information came to light following a meeting between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders on December 26, 2023, where Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed cooperation protocols with Uzbekistan’s top military and political personnel.

Hidden Agendas and Shell Companies

Despite the official announcement claiming the cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan primarily pertains to the transportation industry, the National Resistance Center asserts that the actual agenda includes the creation of fictitious firms. These firms are designed to evade international sanctions and participate in the assembly of UAVs using foreign electronic parts. The end products and components are reportedly destined for Russian defense enterprises like the Elektropribor plant in Kazan, Elekon plant, and Stella-K, among others.

Buying Soviet-Era Ammunition

Reports also suggest that Russia is looking to purchase Soviet-era ammunition stocks in Uzbekistan. This strategic move is an addition to the alleged plans of establishing deceptive businesses in the Central Asian nation.

Deception as a Strategy

According to the National Resistance Center, Russia may continue to establish such misleading businesses in Central Asia. This strategy is seen as an attempt to bypass sanctions imposed due to its international activities. This revelation of Russia’s alleged covert operations in Uzbekistan and the potential for similar actions in other Central Asian countries has raised new concerns about the effectiveness of international sanctions and Russia’s commitment to abide by them.

Military Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

