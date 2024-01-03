Rosenergoatom Advances Leningrad NPP Expansion with Transformer Delivery

Rosenergoatom, Russia’s nuclear utility giant, has achieved a significant milestone in the expansion of the Leningrad Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) located at Sosnovy Bor in the Leningrad Region. A critical 110/10 kV stationary power three-phase transformer, tipping the scales at over 40 tonnes, has been successfully delivered to the site. This apparatus forms an integral part of the power infrastructure for the ongoing construction of units 7&8.

Quality Checks and Installation

Currently, the newly arrived transformer is undergoing rigorous quality checks. Once it clears these checks, it will be installed on a specially designed foundation. The installation will also include an efficient cooling system, relay protection, automation equipment, and other components necessary for its operation. After the completion of all electrical work and commissioning, the transformer will undergo additional testing to ensure its readiness for operation.

Transitioning the Leningrad NPP

The Leningrad NPP is in a state of transition. It’s moving from the older Soviet RBMK-1000 reactors to the newer VVER-1200 reactors. Units 5&6 have already replaced the decommissioned units 1&2. The forthcoming units 7&8 are set to replace the currently operational units 3&4 by 2030 and 2032, respectively.

Progress and Future Plans

Construction for units 7&8 will involve the erection of over 150 buildings and structures. The transformer substation is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2024 and will serve as a backup power source in case of emergency power losses after the new units are commissioned. Significant progress has been made on the site, including the completion of logging operations, vertical layout, and laying of foundations for the boiler houses for unit 7. Construction licenses for the new units have been granted, and the first concrete pour for the reactor building of unit 7 is scheduled for March 2024. Two new concrete plants are being set up to produce the required volume of concrete for the construction.