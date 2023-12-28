en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Austria

Romania and Bulgaria to Join Schengen Area by Air and Sea in March 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:07 am EST
Romania and Bulgaria to Join Schengen Area by Air and Sea in March 2024

In a crucial development, Romania and Bulgaria have successfully struck an agreement with Austria to enter the Schengen area by air and sea routes from March 2024. This milestone has been achieved after Austria, a previous opponent of their full membership due to rising illegal immigration concerns, agreed to a phased entry following the two nations’ commitment to bolster their border security.

A Milestone for Romania and Bulgaria

The Romanian government announced the agreement on Wednesday, 27th December. Both Romania and Bulgaria have been striving to join the European Schengen area of free movement. The Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has coined the term ‘Air Schengen’ for this partial inclusion. The European Commission has confirmed that both nations have fulfilled all the Schengen membership prerequisites.

Optimism for Land Border Inclusion

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations for land border inclusion, hoping for a positive conclusion in 2024. The Romanian Finance Ministry has projected that Schengen membership could give a significant boost to Romania’s annual economic growth by half a percentage point.

Other Global Updates

In a separate development, Russia has warned Japan that its decision to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems could have adverse effects on Russia-Japan relations. A coalition force aiming to secure Red Sea trade routes does not have full recognition from its member nations. Russia’s far east witnessed an aviation incident where an Antonov-24 aircraft had to land on a frozen river due to an error by the pilot. The bond market managed to avoid a third straight year of losses, experiencing a significant rally. Gaston Glock, the founder of the Glock firearm brand, has passed away at 94. India is investigating an alleged human trafficking case involving a chartered flight that was grounded in France with 303 Indians onboard. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has warned that failing to halt Russian aggression in Ukraine could lead to higher costs for Europe.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Austria Europe Russia
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gaston Glock, Handgun Industry Pioneer, Dies at 94

By Bijay Laxmi

Gaston Glock: The Visionary Behind the Glock Handgun Passes Away at 94

By Nitish Verma

Gaston Glock, Visionary Firearm Designer, Passes Away at 94

By Nitish Verma

Gaston Glock: The Passing of a Firearms Industry Titan

By Nitish Verma

Gaston Glock: A Revolutionary Innovator Passes Away at 94 ...
@Austria · 9 hours
Gaston Glock: A Revolutionary Innovator Passes Away at 94 ...
heart comment 0
Gaston Glock, Founder of Glock Firearms, Dies at 94

By Nitish Verma

Gaston Glock, Founder of Glock Firearms, Dies at 94
Brisk Walking Sessions Aid in Smoking Cessation, Study Reveals

By Nitish Verma

Brisk Walking Sessions Aid in Smoking Cessation, Study Reveals
Austrian Cyclist Felix Gall Makes History at 110th Tour de France

By Salman Khan

Austrian Cyclist Felix Gall Makes History at 110th Tour de France
The Distressing Search for Medical Care: An Austrian Pensioner’s Ordeal

By Nitish Verma

The Distressing Search for Medical Care: An Austrian Pensioner's Ordeal
Latest Headlines
World News
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
38 seconds
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
45 seconds
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
1 min
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
2 mins
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
2 mins
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
2 mins
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
3 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
3 mins
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
3 mins
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app