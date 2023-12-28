Romania and Bulgaria to Join Schengen Area by Air and Sea in March 2024

In a crucial development, Romania and Bulgaria have successfully struck an agreement with Austria to enter the Schengen area by air and sea routes from March 2024. This milestone has been achieved after Austria, a previous opponent of their full membership due to rising illegal immigration concerns, agreed to a phased entry following the two nations’ commitment to bolster their border security.

A Milestone for Romania and Bulgaria

The Romanian government announced the agreement on Wednesday, 27th December. Both Romania and Bulgaria have been striving to join the European Schengen area of free movement. The Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has coined the term ‘Air Schengen’ for this partial inclusion. The European Commission has confirmed that both nations have fulfilled all the Schengen membership prerequisites.

Optimism for Land Border Inclusion

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations for land border inclusion, hoping for a positive conclusion in 2024. The Romanian Finance Ministry has projected that Schengen membership could give a significant boost to Romania’s annual economic growth by half a percentage point.

Other Global Updates

In a separate development, Russia has warned Japan that its decision to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems could have adverse effects on Russia-Japan relations. A coalition force aiming to secure Red Sea trade routes does not have full recognition from its member nations. Russia’s far east witnessed an aviation incident where an Antonov-24 aircraft had to land on a frozen river due to an error by the pilot. The bond market managed to avoid a third straight year of losses, experiencing a significant rally. Gaston Glock, the founder of the Glock firearm brand, has passed away at 94. India is investigating an alleged human trafficking case involving a chartered flight that was grounded in France with 303 Indians onboard. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has warned that failing to halt Russian aggression in Ukraine could lead to higher costs for Europe.