Europe

RFE/RL’s Riga Office: A Year of Resilience Against Kremlin’s Media Crackdown

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
RFE/RL’s Riga Office: A Year of Resilience Against Kremlin’s Media Crackdown

On January 12, the Riga office of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) celebrated its first year of operation. Housing more than 70 employees, this center includes journalists from the Russian-language editorial office “Radio Svoboda” and TV channel “Current Time” who left Russia due to censorship and persecution under the Putin regime. Additionally, the Russian investigative journalism project “Sistema” is based here, in collaboration with Ukraine’s “Schemes”, uncovering significant investigative reports, including one on a fake company established by Russian military intelligence.

The Birth of the Riga Office

The U.S.-backed media organization, RFE/RL, opened its Riga office in response to the Putin regime’s crackdown on independent media. This initiative, strongly supported by Latvia, aims to provide reliable news and counter Kremlin disinformation. The Baltic program of “Current Time” began broadcasting from the Riga office in March 2023, targeting Russian-speaking audiences.

A Year of Significant Achievements

Over the past year, the Riga office has made important strides. The Russian investigative unit, “Sistema”, has published numerous groundbreaking investigations. In partnership with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian investigative unit, “Schemes”, they exposed a fake private military company established by Russian military intelligence.

Commemorating the Vilnius Office

Furthermore, the first anniversary of the RFE/RL Vilnius office was also celebrated this week. The office, which hosts 28 staff members, many of them journalists exiled from Belarus after the controversial 2020 elections, produces content in Belarusian and Russian for audiences in Belarus. Both the Riga and Vilnius offices continue to uphold the mission of RFE/RL, a private, nonprofit corporation funded by the U.S. Congress, maintaining editorial independence as mandated by U.S. law.

Europe Russia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

