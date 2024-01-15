en English
Russia

Revival of Soviet-Era Tactics in Ukraine by Russian Military: ISW Report

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Revival of Soviet-Era Tactics in Ukraine by Russian Military: ISW Report

As per the recent report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian military appears to be reviving Soviet-era tactics in its operations in Ukraine. The institute highlights Russia’s use of air assault brigades, capable of carrying out landings in near-rear areas without parachutes, a strategy reminiscent of the initial assault on Hostomel airport near Kyiv on February 24, 2022.

49th Separate Air Assault Brigade in Action

The ISW’s report specifically names the 49th Separate Air Assault Brigade as active in the Zaporizhzhia direction, operating within the 58th Combined Arms Army of Russia’s Southern Military District. These air assault brigades, typically part of the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV), are now integrating into ground formations, a move considered significant by ISW analysts. The report suggests the creation of these specialized formations as a response to tactical challenges faced by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Prediction of Attritional Infantry-led Assaults

The ISW predicts that the separation of these brigades from the VDV may lead to their use in attritional infantry-led assaults on Ukrainian fortifications in the short term. Ukrainian defense forces have reportedly eliminated nearly 370,000 Russian soldiers since February 24, 2022, including 840 in the previous day. The deployment of these brigades in isolation from the VDV could mean that these specialized units will be used for conducting similar assaults in the future.

Infliction of Significant Russian Losses

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have inflicted significant losses on the Russian forces since the beginning of the conflict. From February 24, 2022, to January 14, 2024, nearly 370,000 Russian invaders have been eliminated, including 840 occupiers in the past day alone. Despite these losses, the Russian forces continue to adapt, with the formation of specialized air assault brigades seen as part of ongoing large-scale military reforms.

Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

