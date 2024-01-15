en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Retired U.S. General Warns of Russia’s Potential Attack on Baltic States

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Retired U.S. General Warns of Russia’s Potential Attack on Baltic States

In a stark revelation that could rattle global geopolitics, retired U.S. Army General Ben Hodges cautioned that Russia could potentially strike the Baltic states within the next three to eight years. The general urged the West not to disregard such a possibility, underscoring the frailty of the existing global order.

Insufficient Support for Ukraine

General Hodges criticized the lackluster support provided by the U.S. and Germany to Ukraine. He asserted that their failure to offer decisive assistance has perpetuated Ukraine’s torment. Despite possessing numerous benefits, Russia controls only a minuscule portion of Ukraine and has suffered notable military losses. However, the general also brought attention to Ukraine’s own weaknesses, such as recruitment and mobilization issues, and the struggle to adapt to Russian electronic warfare.

Need for Precision Weapons and Sanctions

Hodges emphasized the need for Ukraine to receive more long-range precision weapons, which could alter the war’s trajectory by targeting Russian military infrastructure. He also expressed apprehension over the insufficient sanctions against Russia and advocated for sterner actions against nations and corporations that continue to engage with Russia. He pointed out that the Russian strategy appears to be to continue the conflict until the West withdraws its support.

Ukraine’s Defense Industry

Moreover, General Hodges suggested that Ukraine should persist in developing its defense industry even amidst the ongoing conflict. He concluded that the West’s failure to provide timely and adequate support to Ukraine has allowed Russia to fortify its defenses. It is a stark reminder of the power dynamics at play and the urgent need for a strategic realignment in the West’s approach.

As the conflict continues to evolve, it is imperative that the West understands the gravity of the situation and adopts a proactive stance. The implications of this conflict stretch beyond the borders of Ukraine and Russia, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the entire region.

0
Military Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
32 mins ago
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
In the face of mounting political divisions and an impending presidential election year, US military academies are introducing a renewed emphasis on the importance of oaths and loyalty to the Constitution. The focus is on instilling in cadets the primacy of the nation’s democratic principles over allegiance to any individual leader. Revitalizing Constitutional Loyalty At
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
Cyclist Killed in Accident Involving Camouflaged Military Truck: A Safety Paradox?
45 mins ago
Cyclist Killed in Accident Involving Camouflaged Military Truck: A Safety Paradox?
North Korea's Ballistic Missile Identified as Intermediate-Range Class: Implications for East Asian Security
1 hour ago
North Korea's Ballistic Missile Identified as Intermediate-Range Class: Implications for East Asian Security
UK Pledges Record $3 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Russian Invasion
34 mins ago
UK Pledges Record $3 Billion Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Russian Invasion
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
37 mins ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal, Signaling Shift in Diplomatic Relations
41 mins ago
Maldivian President Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal, Signaling Shift in Diplomatic Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa vs. Israel at ICJ: A Landmark Case Under the Genocide Convention
2 mins
South Africa vs. Israel at ICJ: A Landmark Case Under the Genocide Convention
Venezuela's Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo's Expulsion Plot
3 mins
Venezuela's Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo's Expulsion Plot
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
4 mins
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
5 mins
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
7 mins
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
7 mins
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
8 mins
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
12 mins
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
14 mins
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
22 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
45 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
50 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app