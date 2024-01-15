Retired U.S. General Warns of Russia’s Potential Attack on Baltic States

In a stark revelation that could rattle global geopolitics, retired U.S. Army General Ben Hodges cautioned that Russia could potentially strike the Baltic states within the next three to eight years. The general urged the West not to disregard such a possibility, underscoring the frailty of the existing global order.

Insufficient Support for Ukraine

General Hodges criticized the lackluster support provided by the U.S. and Germany to Ukraine. He asserted that their failure to offer decisive assistance has perpetuated Ukraine’s torment. Despite possessing numerous benefits, Russia controls only a minuscule portion of Ukraine and has suffered notable military losses. However, the general also brought attention to Ukraine’s own weaknesses, such as recruitment and mobilization issues, and the struggle to adapt to Russian electronic warfare.

Need for Precision Weapons and Sanctions

Hodges emphasized the need for Ukraine to receive more long-range precision weapons, which could alter the war’s trajectory by targeting Russian military infrastructure. He also expressed apprehension over the insufficient sanctions against Russia and advocated for sterner actions against nations and corporations that continue to engage with Russia. He pointed out that the Russian strategy appears to be to continue the conflict until the West withdraws its support.

Ukraine’s Defense Industry

Moreover, General Hodges suggested that Ukraine should persist in developing its defense industry even amidst the ongoing conflict. He concluded that the West’s failure to provide timely and adequate support to Ukraine has allowed Russia to fortify its defenses. It is a stark reminder of the power dynamics at play and the urgent need for a strategic realignment in the West’s approach.

As the conflict continues to evolve, it is imperative that the West understands the gravity of the situation and adopts a proactive stance. The implications of this conflict stretch beyond the borders of Ukraine and Russia, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the entire region.