en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Red Sea Maritime Traffic Halted Amid Rising Houthi Attacks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Red Sea Maritime Traffic Halted Amid Rising Houthi Attacks

Dr. Peter Layton, a visiting fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute, has publicly voiced alarm over the escalating threat to maritime security in the Red Sea. The surge in anti-ship missile attacks by Houthi rebels has caused international concern, leading to a pause in maritime activities in the region until there is assurance that the attacks have subsided.

Unprecedented Houthi Attacks

Over the past weeks, the Houthi rebels intensified their attacks on international maritime vessels operating in the strategic waterway, leading to an unprecedented escalation of conflict. In response, the United States and the United Kingdom carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The aim of these strikes was to counteract the threat posed by the rebels and restore the free flow of trade in this crucial route between Europe and Asia.

International Response and Geopolitical Subtleties

While the U.S. and U.K. were joined by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands in their military response, two significant world powers abstained from action: Russia and China. Dr. Layton emphasized the strategic importance of the Red Sea for both these nations. For Russia, the Red Sea serves as a transit route for oil exports to India, while for China, it is the quickest maritime path from Shanghai to Europe. The reluctance of these powers to join the retaliatory action hints at the geopolitical subtleties at play.

The Global Economic Impact and Future Concerns

The ongoing conflict and the ensuing disruptions to maritime traffic have sparked fears of a potential global economic shock. With the Red Sea serving as a key route for international trade, any prolonged cessation of maritime activities could have far-reaching implications. Dr. Layton’s concerns underscore the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict, as the stakes extend far beyond the immediate region.

0
International Relations Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
14 mins ago
Tesla Halts Production Amid Red Sea Crisis: A Ripple Effect of Geopolitical Conflicts
Amid a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions and a cascading chain of international supply chain disruptions, Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced a temporary halt to the majority of its production operations at its German base. The two-week suspension, running from January 29 to February 11, is attributed to a severe shortage of
Tesla Halts Production Amid Red Sea Crisis: A Ripple Effect of Geopolitical Conflicts
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
1 hour ago
US and UK Warned of 'High Price' for Airstrikes by Deputy Foreign Minister
Investor Sentiment Grows More Optimistic for 2024 Amid Economic and Geopolitical Concerns
1 hour ago
Investor Sentiment Grows More Optimistic for 2024 Amid Economic and Geopolitical Concerns
Unprecedented Move: Russia Calls for Urgent UN Meeting Following US, UK Strikes on Yemen
42 mins ago
Unprecedented Move: Russia Calls for Urgent UN Meeting Following US, UK Strikes on Yemen
Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa Advocates for International Rule of Law at ICJ Visit
47 mins ago
Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa Advocates for International Rule of Law at ICJ Visit
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
1 hour ago
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: A Global Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Baltimore Ravens: A Model Franchise with Coaching Success
1 min
Baltimore Ravens: A Model Franchise with Coaching Success
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Blood Flow's Role in Brain Pericyte Development
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Blood Flow's Role in Brain Pericyte Development
End of an Era: Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams Resigns from Auburn's Coaching Staff
2 mins
End of an Era: Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams Resigns from Auburn's Coaching Staff
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
3 mins
UNC-Wilmington Triumphs Over Monmouth in a Display of Balanced Teamwork
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
3 mins
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
3 mins
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
3 mins
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
4 mins
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
5 mins
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app