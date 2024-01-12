en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Argentina

Putin’s Risky Drive in Chukotka Amid Buenos Aires Protests Against Milei’s Reforms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
Putin’s Risky Drive in Chukotka Amid Buenos Aires Protests Against Milei’s Reforms

In a show of adventurous spirit, President Vladimir Putin manoeuvred a ‘Predator’ all-terrain vehicle across the treacherous icy landscapes of Chukotka, a region in the Russian Far East bordering the US state of Alaska. This journey, taken despite official warnings regarding the ice’s thickness, ended successfully without any mishaps, reflecting the leader’s audacious persona.

A Risky Journey Amidst International Tensions

In the face of escalating international tensions, Putin’s daring act serves as a powerful statement. The journey, fraught with danger due to the ice road’s official status being unopened and the ice not being thick enough, did not deter the Russian leader. The successful completion of this expedition in the ‘Predator’ all-terrain vehicle is a testament to his courage and fearlessness.

Challenges for Russia’s Car Industry

Against the backdrop of Western sanctions and shortages of spare parts, Russia’s car industry faces significant challenges. Putin’s use of the ‘Predator’ vehicle, a symbol of national pride, highlights these struggles. The vehicle’s quality, as commented on by Dmitry Peskov, underscores the industry’s resilience in producing quality vehicles despite the adversities.

Unrest in Buenos Aires

In a stark contrast to the icy landscapes of Chukotka, Buenos Aires, Argentina, is ablaze with protests. Hundreds of artists, musicians, and writers have taken to the streets to voice their opposition to President Javier Milei’s proposed spending cuts and reforms. Rallying under the banner of ‘freedom over censorship, truth over narrative’, they express their deep dissatisfaction with the government’s approach, reflecting a society in turmoil.

0
Argentina Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Argentina

See more
21 mins ago
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
On the evocative streets of Buenos Aires, a drama unfolds, not in theatres, but on the public stage. The protagonists: members of the city’s vibrant cultural sector—actors, musicians, writers, and more. The antagonist: the recently-elected government under the leadership of President Javier Milei. The plot: a struggle against proposed spending cuts and reforms that threaten
Buenos Aires' Cultural Sector Rises Against Proposed Fiscal Reforms
President Milei's Triumph: Argentina's Importers Seize Opportunity in Successful Bond Auction
2 hours ago
President Milei's Triumph: Argentina's Importers Seize Opportunity in Successful Bond Auction
Argentina's Caja de Valores Modernizes with Nasdaq's Technology, Boosting Capital Market Performance
3 hours ago
Argentina's Caja de Valores Modernizes with Nasdaq's Technology, Boosting Capital Market Performance
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
22 mins ago
Pramila Jayapal's Verbal Gaffe Sparks Humor; Buenos Aires Protests Government Reforms
Russian Strikes Intensify in Ukraine; Artists Protest in Buenos Aires
24 mins ago
Russian Strikes Intensify in Ukraine; Artists Protest in Buenos Aires
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
25 mins ago
Trade Winds and Protests: A Tale of Two Worlds
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
3 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
3 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
4 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
6 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
6 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
6 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
8 mins
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition's Debt Claims
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
8 mins
Florida State Football Hit with Penalties for NIL-Related Violations: A Deep Dive
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
8 mins
Mario Bautista: Mastering Self-Promotion as Key to UFC Success
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app