Human Rights

Putin’s Desperate Strategy: Freezing Russian Prisons to Bolster Military Forces

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:22 pm EST
Putin’s Desperate Strategy: Freezing Russian Prisons to Bolster Military Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly approved an unprecedented military strategy aimed at strengthening his forces in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This strategy involves the intentional disruption of heating in Russian prisons, forcing prisoners to choose between the unbearable cold and enlisting in the army. The harsh Russian winters, with temperatures plummeting to -35C in some regions, have turned prisons into iceboxes, leading human rights activists to argue that joining the war in Ukraine might be a less harsh alternative for these inmates.

Desperate Measures in a Desperate Time

The approval of such a controversial tactic reflects a growing sense of desperation within the Russian government. A former military chief has warned that Russia could deplete its available troops within weeks, leaving the country in a vulnerable position. In response, the Kremlin has resorted to exploiting the harsh conditions within Russian prisons to bolster their forces. This strategy has seen a dramatic drop in the prison population, from approximately 420,000 to about 266,000, as Putin’s forces seek to recover from heavy losses in Ukraine.

The Role of Private Military Contractors

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Putin and the now-deceased head of the private Wagner Group mercenary, has played a key role in this recruitment drive. He has reportedly been successful in recruiting tens of thousands of convicts, offering them full pardons and permanent freedom in exchange for their service in Ukraine. However, this strategy has raised concerns within Russia about the reintegration of these ex-convicts into society, particularly given the potential presence of violent criminals among them.

Raising the Recruitment Age

As part of these desperate measures, Putin has also raised the maximum age for recruitment into the Russian Army to 70. This decision, coupled with the partial mobilization of 300,000 personnel and the relaxation of recruitment standards, exemplifies the lengths the Russian government is willing to go to reinforce its military forces. These actions have been triggered by intelligence reports indicating heavy losses for Russia in the war against Ukraine, requiring significant reinforcements to continue the fight.

Human Rights Concerns

Human rights activists have expressed deep concern over Russia’s tactics. The intentional worsening of conditions in Russian prisons and the use of the country’s prison population as a source of military personnel have been widely criticized. There are fears that these desperate measures could lead to further human rights abuses and exacerbate the already dire situation in Ukraine.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Human Rights

