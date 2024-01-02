en English
Russia

Putin Vows Escalation in Strikes on Ukraine After Belgorod Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
In a recent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an escalation in strikes on military targets in Ukraine. This decision comes in the aftermath of an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, which claimed 24 lives and left over 100 injured. Putin made this announcement during a visit to a military hospital.

Massive Russian Offensive on Ukrainian Cities

Preceding the strike on Belgorod, a large-scale offensive was launched by Russian forces on major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. The cities were targeted with Russian hypersonic ballistic missiles, resulting in a minimum of four casualties and approximately 100 injuries. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, nearly 100 missiles were fired, with a significant majority of about 70 being shot down.

Targeting Military Infrastructure

Russia’s primary targets were the military industrial facilities and depots storing missiles and munitions provided by Ukraine’s Western allies. These attacks painted a gloomy picture in the Ukrainian capital, with air raid sirens echoing for approximately four hours and citizens seeking refuge in shelters. In addition to the missile attacks, Russia also conducted drone attacks on Ukraine.

The Fallout and Putin’s Retribution

Putin has accused Western nations of attempting to ‘put Russia in its place’ through Ukraine. He pledged retribution while maintaining that Russian forces would only aim at military infrastructure in Ukraine. As per Zelenskyy, the Western-supplied air defense systems have saved hundreds of lives. The military manufacturing of Ukraine is expected to witness a boost in 2024, as promised by Zelenskyy, who warned that Russia will feel the wrath of domestic production. Putin, on the other hand, used the New Year’s Eve celebrations as a pretext to round up suspected illegal immigrants, compelling them to enlist in his war against Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

