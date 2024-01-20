On the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, a new chapter in Egypt's energy story unfolds as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to participate in an important ceremony at the Dabaa nuclear station, marking a significant milestone in Russia's export of advanced nuclear technology.

Progress in Nuclear Cooperation

Putin's participation in the ceremony for pouring concrete for the fourth reactor underscores the progress in the establishment of a nuclear power plant in Egypt, a project that began with an agreement between the two nations in 2015. The event serves to highlight not only the strengthening of ties between Russia and Egypt but also Russia's position as a leading player in the global nuclear industry.

The Dabaa Nuclear Station

The Dabaa nuclear plant, a project undertaken by Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, is a testament to Russia's advanced third-generation 3+ nuclear reactors. The station, scheduled to be launched in 2028, will comprise four reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts. This major investment, costing an estimated USD 25 billion, reflects Egypt's ambitious strides towards advancing its nuclear power capabilities.

Not Just Power, But Safety Too

Central to the construction of the Dabaa nuclear station is the emphasis on safety. The plant features innovative safety equipment, including the reactor core trap, designed to secure the containment vessel and prevent the spread of radioactive materials in the event of an accident. This device, recently delivered for the second unit, is indicative of Russia's commitment to not only providing nuclear power but ensuring its safe and continuous operation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of this safety system, as Russia prepares for Putin's participation in the upcoming ceremony.