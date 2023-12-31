en English
France

Putin Projects Defiance in New Year’s Address, No Mention of Ukraine Conflict

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:42 am EST
Putin Projects Defiance in New Year’s Address, No Mention of Ukraine Conflict

In a New Year’s address, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia will “never back down,” showcasing an attitude of defiance and resolve.

The statement was delivered on Sunday, December 31st, without any direct references to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Russian State TV Host’s Remarks

Vladimir Solovyov, a Russian state TV host often referred to as ‘Putin’s voice’, stated on his show that there are no good scenarios for Russia’s relationship with the United States except those ‘written by the winner’s army’.

He further suggested that U.S.-Russian relations will likely remain hostile, irrespective of the outcome of the November 2024 presidential election in the U.S. This marked a significant shift from his previous stance.

France International Relations Russia
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

