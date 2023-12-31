Putin Projects Defiance in New Year’s Address, No Mention of Ukraine Conflict

In a New Year’s address, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia will “never back down,” showcasing an attitude of defiance and resolve.

The statement was delivered on Sunday, December 31st, without any direct references to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Russian State TV Host’s Remarks

Vladimir Solovyov, a Russian state TV host often referred to as ‘Putin’s voice’, stated on his show that there are no good scenarios for Russia’s relationship with the United States except those ‘written by the winner’s army’.

He further suggested that U.S.-Russian relations will likely remain hostile, irrespective of the outcome of the November 2024 presidential election in the U.S. This marked a significant shift from his previous stance.