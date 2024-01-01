en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Putin Emphasizes Resilience Amid Conflict and Accusations in New Year’s Address

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Putin Emphasizes Resilience Amid Conflict and Accusations in New Year’s Address

In his annual New Year’s Eve address, Russian President Vladimir Putin, lauded the resilience and determination of Russian troops, asserting that Russia will not capitulate in the face of its current challenges. Although the ongoing conflict in Ukraine remained unmentioned, the tribute to the troops seemed to resonate with the ongoing strife. Putin declared 2024 as ‘a year of the family,’ emphasizing unity amidst national trials.

Accusations and Bombardments

Simultaneously, Russia levelled accusations against Ukraine for a supposed terrorist attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. The attack claimed at least 21 lives and unfolded amidst a UN Security Council meeting convened in response to Ukraine’s report of Russia’s largest missile bombardment of the war, resulting in at least 40 casualties.

(Also Read: Mighty Fallen: Ukraine’s Navy Sinks Russia’s Advanced Warship Moskva)

Media Casualties and Legal Actions

A German TV crew from ZDF found themselves caught in the crossfire during a missile attack on a hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine. One crew member suffered serious injuries, underscoring the real and present dangers for journalists covering the conflict. The escalating war has led Russia to sentence over 200 Ukrainian soldiers and lodge roughly 4,000 criminal cases against Ukrainian individuals.

(Also Read: Ukrainian Teenage Refugees Win International Children’s Peace Prize 2023 For Refugee Support Apps)

War Crimes and International Response

The United Nations and human rights groups have unearthed evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces. These include allegations of torture, rape, and forced deportation of children. The International Criminal Court responded by issuing an arrest warrant for Putin over the alleged forcible deportation of Ukrainian children. The latest round of violence saw a Russian bombardment on Kharkiv, injuring at least 26 people.

Condemnation and Determination

In the wake of these developments, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged that every attack by the ‘terrorist state’ would be met with accountability. The UN Security Council expressed strong condemnation of attacks on civilian targets and urged adherence to international humanitarian law. Emergency sessions have been arranged to address the ongoing conflict and its humanitarian impact.

Read More

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russian Forces in Ukraine Use North Korean Artillery: A Troubling Connection

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict

By Safak Costu

Tsunami Threat Warning Issued in Vladivostok Following Japanese Earthquake

By Safak Costu

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Ear ...
@Japan · 1 hour
Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Ear ...
heart comment 0
Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia’s Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia's Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event
Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Escalation in Violence: Belgorod Attack Spurs Retaliatory Strikes

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Violence: Belgorod Attack Spurs Retaliatory Strikes
Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces’ Search and Rescue

By BNN Correspondents

Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces' Search and Rescue
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
2 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
4 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
4 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
4 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
6 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
8 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
8 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
9 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
9 mins
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
29 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
33 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
51 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app