International Relations

Putin Assures Xi Jinping of a Prolonged ‘5-Year War’ in Ukraine

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:05 am EST
Amid the ongoing military aggression in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly assured Chinese President Xi Jinping that Russia is prepared for a prolonged ‘5-year war’, according to a report by Nikkei. This revelation suggests that Russia is bracing for an extended period of warfare, indicating its unwavering commitment to its objectives in Ukraine, despite international condemnation and sanctions.

Putin’s Assurance of Extended War

During a meeting in Moscow in March 2023, Putin told Xi that Russia ‘will fight for [at least] five years’ in Ukraine. This specific timeframe could be seen as an attempt by Putin to set expectations for Russia’s allies and adversaries, providing insight into its strategic planning and anticipated military engagement in the region.

(Read Also: China’s Sea-Based Triumph: Launching Experiment Satellites into Orbit)

Challenges for Ukraine

The Western support for Ukraine appears to be waning, with the aid package for the country facing blockages, and concerns about war fatigue in the West growing. Ukraine also faces political and military challenges, including disagreements between President Zelensky and the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces. The country is grappling with corruption scandals and discontent over mobilization procedures, as well as issues in replenishing its troops and strengthening its military industry.

Russia’s Stance on Peace Negotiations

Despite his commitment to a protracted war, Putin has reportedly expressed openness to peace negotiations, under the condition of retaining the occupied territories of Ukraine. However, these intentions could be a ploy to create the illusion of peace ahead of Russia’s presidential election in March. This stance has been met with skepticism, with the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine suggesting that recent articles aimed at reducing support for Ukraine from Western countries were based on collaboration with the Kremlin.

(Read Also: The Luo Family: Fostering Cultural Exchange between China and Greece through the Arts)

Impact on China

Xi’s China, an ally of Russia, has revisited its strategy based on Putin’s ‘five years’ remark. The prolonged war could significantly impact Xi’s plans and ambitions. Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on the opening day of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, taking advantage of China’s sense of indebtedness, has reportedly already caused a grudge between the two leaders.

International Relations Russia
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

