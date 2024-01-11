Putin Advocates for Tailored Economic Policies for Russia’s Regions

President Vladimir Putin has underscored the necessity of bespoke economic policies for the advancement of various regions in Russia. He laid special emphasis on a case-by-case strategy for the Far East during a meeting with regional business leaders in Khabarovsk. Putin took issue with the ‘super liberal’ economic model which applies a one-size-fits-all approach across all regions, arguing that such a method would result in depopulation and stagnation in the Far East due to its unique circumstances. In his view, targeted support measures provide the most potent solution to stimulate economic growth in Russia’s regions.

A Critique of Uniformity

Putin’s critique of the ‘super liberal’ economic approach underlines the complexities inherent in Russia’s vast regional disparities. His call for custom-tailored strategies, attuned to the distinctive conditions of each region, underscores the need for flexibility in crafting economic policies. This perspective challenges the notion of uniform economic principles and highlights the importance of approaches that cater to the diverse needs of Russia’s expansive territories.

Legislation for Preferential Tax Regimes

Putin’s comments come in the context of proposed legislation that seeks to establish preferential tax regimes in the Far East. The law would create international priority development areas where businesses would be exempt from federal and regional income taxes for a decade and stand to benefit from reduced insurance premiums. This legislation is a testament to Putin’s commitment to tailored economic strategies, setting the stage for a potential shift in Russia’s economic policy landscape.

Far East: A Vital Frontier

The Far East, occupying a whopping 40% of Russia’s landmass and rich in natural resources, holds significant potential for Russia’s future and resource sovereignty. Putin’s emphasis on this region aligns with a broader vision for Russia’s socio-economic development. The Russian government has not been idle on this front, launching several programs to stimulate the Far East’s economy. These efforts have led to investment growth rates three times higher than the national average, propelling the region to the top in terms of GDP growth rates over the past five years.