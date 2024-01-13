en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Prominent Russian Writer Boris Akunin Designated ‘Foreign Agent’ Amid Ukraine Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Prominent Russian Writer Boris Akunin Designated ‘Foreign Agent’ Amid Ukraine Crisis

Revered writer Grigori Chkhartishvili, better known by his pen name Boris Akunin, has been tagged a ‘foreign agent’ by Russia’s Ministry of Justice in light of his vocal opposition to Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine. Chkhartishvili, a Georgian-born author, is celebrated globally for his gripping historical detective novels featuring the charismatic character Erast Fandorin. Chkhartishvili’s critique of Moscow’s activities in Ukraine, which he refuses to define as a ‘special military operation,’ along with his participation in fundraising efforts for the Ukrainian military, has sparked the ire of the Russian authorities.

Impact of the ‘Foreign Agent’ Label

The ‘foreign agent’ label, steeped in negative Soviet-era connotations, imposes severe self-identification prerequisites and financial reporting responsibilities on those it is bestowed upon. The designation is seen as a punitive measure for Chkhartishvili’s public stance against Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. The 67-year-old author, who currently resides in Britain, is facing repercussions that extend beyond this label. His popular books have been yanked off the shelves in Russia, and he is being singled out for involvement in terrorism or extremism.

Chkhartishvili’s Response

In the face of this new status, Chkhartishvili has responded with a sharp wit, using social media to juxtapose the absurdity of being labeled a terrorist for a minor offense. His response underscores the stark contrast between his actual activities and the exaggerated charges leveled against him by the Russian authorities.

Wider Implications

This move by the Russian Justice Ministry is not an isolated incident. Other critics of the regime, independent news outlets, and individuals like journalist Alexander Minkin, blogger Andrei Kurshin, and municipal deputy Anton Sokolov have also been added to the foreign agents register. This alarming trend signals Moscow’s growing intolerance towards dissenting voices, creating a stifling environment for freedom of expression and independent thought.

0
International Relations Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
1 min ago
South Africa Invokes Genocide Convention Against Israel: A Historic Stand in International Relations
In a historic move, South Africa has invoked the Genocide Convention against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging Israel’s act of genocide in Gaza. This bold step was taken in response to the United States vetoing United Nations Security Council resolutions for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the death toll has already
South Africa Invokes Genocide Convention Against Israel: A Historic Stand in International Relations
Uganda Gears up for the 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
6 mins ago
Uganda Gears up for the 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Ethiopia-Somaliland Port Deal: A Powder Keg in the Horn of Africa
11 mins ago
Ethiopia-Somaliland Port Deal: A Powder Keg in the Horn of Africa
Houthis Possibly Redesignated as Terrorist Organization: Implications and Responses
2 mins ago
Houthis Possibly Redesignated as Terrorist Organization: Implications and Responses
China-EU Relations: Navigating Through Tensions towards Enhanced Diplomacy
2 mins ago
China-EU Relations: Navigating Through Tensions towards Enhanced Diplomacy
Indian Rupee Gains International Acceptance: 35 Countries Agree to its Use
2 mins ago
Indian Rupee Gains International Acceptance: 35 Countries Agree to its Use
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
57 seconds
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
1 min
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
2 mins
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
3 mins
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
3 mins
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
4 mins
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
4 mins
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
4 mins
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
4 mins
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app