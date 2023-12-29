Philip Kirkorov Retains Title of People’s Artist Despite Controversy

Philip Kirkorov, a distinctive figure in the Russian music scene, will maintain his title as People’s Artist of the Russian Federation, despite his involvement in a scandalous event that ignited media attention and public scrutiny. The Russian Ministry of Culture has affirmed that Kirkorov’s title will not be revoked, a decision indicative that the Ministry does not perceive the incident as dire enough to merit stripping him of the prestigious honor.

Kirkorov’s Controversial Participation

The situation stemmed from Kirkorov’s participation in an event which has been colloquially referred to as the ‘naked party.’ Hosted by artist and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva at a Moscow nightclub, the event, with its ‘almost naked’ dress code, incited public outrage and sparked a lawsuit demanding reparations. The scandal escalated to such an extent that one attendee, pop star Vacio, was imprisoned for petty hooliganism and fined for contravening the country’s propaganda law.

Backlash from the Incident

Following the controversy, several pop-culture figures, including Kirkorov, issued public apologies for their attendance. Further repercussions included a 1-billion ruble class-action lawsuit filed against Ivleeva, with hearings scheduled for January. Additionally, some pop stars reported performance bans and event cancellations in the fallout of the scandal.

The Significance of the People’s Artist Title

The title of People’s Artist is a significant honor in Russia, conferred upon individuals who have made notable contributions to the nation’s cultural milieu. The decision to allow Kirkorov to retain this title, despite his involvement in the controversial event, reflects the Ministry’s view of his overall contribution to the Russian cultural landscape.