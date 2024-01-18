Performing Hippos in Russian Circus: A Spectacle of Skill or a Matter of Consent?

Imagine a colossal hippopotamus charging at you in the wild. Your heart races, adrenaline surges, and instincts scream danger. Now, envision the same hippo, not in the wild, but under the dazzling lights of a circus ring, performing tricks instead of displaying aggression. This seemingly absurd spectacle is a reality in a touring Russian circus, where three hippos named Zlat, Jana, and Ida have been trained to perform an array of tricks, including rolling over, jumping, and participating in a game that mirrors the popular children's game, 'Hungry Hippos.'

The Unlikely Stars

Ten-year-old Zlat, Jana, and Ida are the stars of this unconventional circus. These hippos, known for their aggressive and unpredictable nature, have been trained to perform tricks, interacting closely with humans without displaying any signs of fear or aggression. This level of domestication and control is unusual, given the reputation of hippos as one of the most dangerous animals globally.

A Safe Spectacle?

Despite the potential risks associated with such an act, the handler insists that the show is safe for spectators. The training of the hippos, according to him, has been conducted without the use of physical force. The hippos' handler asserts that they are fully trained and capable of performing a variety of tricks. The safety of both the audience and performers is paramount, with the handler emphasizing that the hippos pose no threat.

Unanswered Questions

However, one question lingers. Do these hippos want to perform? While the handler assures their training has been conducted without physical force, the issue of the hippos' consent remains a gray area. As with many animal performances, ethical questions about the animals' well-being and autonomy come to the fore. Despite the mesmerizing spectacle, these issues cannot be ignored and warrant further investigation.