Peace Talks with Ukraine at a Standstill, Kremlin Reports

In a recent disclosure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has reported a stagnated peace negotiation process concerning the ongoing war with Ukraine. Peskov expressed concerns over the absence of any active peace talks and referred to the discussions on a peace proposal put forth by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “very difficult processes.”

Exclusion of Russia in Peace Talks

Peskov criticized the ongoing discussions for sidelining Russia, terming it as a “very strange process” that lacked seriousness. He further reiterated that Kyiv’s legal refusal to negotiate has prompted Russia to persist with its “special military operation.”

Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula

President Zelenskyy’s peace formula, comprising 10 conditions, was presented during the G-20 summit in Indonesia. The proposal aims at a peace accord with considerations for nuclear safety, as well as food and energy security.

Putin’s Upcoming Visit to Türkiye

Additionally, Peskov brought attention to the impending visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Türkiye. The exact date for this visit is yet to be determined through diplomatic channels. Peskov underscored the importance of communication between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stating that they have concurred to meet and can establish contact swiftly if required.