Payment Complications Lead to Sharp Decline in India’s Crude Oil Imports from Russia

India’s crude oil imports from Russia, its largest supplier, experienced a significant drop in December 2023, reaching their lowest level since January of the same year. The decline was prompted by payment complications arising from tightening sanctions, leaving six tankers carrying Sokol grade oil stranded and unable to deliver. Data from Kpler, a data intelligence company, shows that oil imports from Russia dropped to 1.48 million barrels a day last month, a sharp decrease from the all-time high of 2.15 million barrels a day in May.

(Read Also: Putin’s Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions)

Payment Issues and the Impact on Trade

The inability of Indian refiners to receive Sokol grade oil, which averaged 140,000 barrels a day in 2023, played a significant role in this decrease. The issue originated from Sakhalin-1 LLC’s failure to open a bank account in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for buyers to make payments in dirham. As a result, six tankers carrying Sokol grade oil were left idle off India’s coast, with two potentially rerouting to China.

(Read Also: Russian Air Strikes in Kyiv: Death Toll Rises to 28)

Continuation of Trade and Future Expectations

Despite these challenges, trade in Sokol grade oil between Russia and India is expected to continue. Additional ship-to-ship transfer operations have been reported, and new cargoes have listed India as their final destination. For the entirety of 2023, India’s oil imports from Russia more than doubled compared to the previous year, reaching 1.79 million barrels a day. This increase occurred while imports from Iraq, the second-largest supplier, decreased by 11% to 908,000 barrels a day.

Read More