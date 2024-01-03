Patriarchate of Constantinople Establishes Orthodox Church Structure in Lithuania Amid Ukraine Conflict

The Patriarchate of Constantinople, a central figure in the world of Orthodox Christianity, is on the verge of finalizing an Orthodox church structure, termed an exarchate, in Lithuania. The move was sparked by a schism within Lithuania’s Orthodox Christian community, as many departed following Moscow Patriarch Kirill’s endorsement of Russia’s controversial invasion of Ukraine. The newly formed structure, set to be completed with the arrival of Justinus Kiviloo from Estonia, will represent a significant shift in the regional religious landscape.

The Role of Justinus Kiviloo

Having been hand-picked to lead the new exarchate, Justinus Kiviloo’s arrival from Estonia is a critical step towards the completion of the church structure. Priest Gintaras Sungaila has confirmed that with Kiviloo’s arrival, the process of forming the church structure would reach its conclusion. Following this, the focus will shift towards registering the exarchate as a recognized religious community under secular law.

Bartholomew I’s Vision

The Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, had first expressed his intentions of establishing an exarchate during his visit to Lithuania in March of the previous year. This move comes after the reinstatement of five former priests of the Orthodox Archdiocese of Lithuania, who had been expelled for purported canonical offences by Metropolitan Innokentiy, a subordinate of the Moscow Patriarchate. The Patriarchate of Constantinople later ascribed their expulsion to their stance on the Ukrainian conflict.

Implications for Orthodox Christians in Lithuania

The establishment of the exarchate will have far-reaching implications for Orthodox Christians in Lithuania, who make up the country’s second-largest religious group. The structure will comprise ten clergymen and communities situated in various towns across the country. As per the 2021 census, Orthodox Christians account for approximately 3.75 percent of Lithuania’s population, and this development will likely shape their religious experience moving forward.