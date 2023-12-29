en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Panama-flagged Carrier Collides with Russian Mine in Black Sea Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:00 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:31 am EST
Panama-flagged Carrier Collides with Russian Mine in Black Sea Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a recent event underscoring the perils in the Black Sea region, a Panama-flagged bulk carrier collided with a Russian mine, injuring two crew members. The vessel, en route to Ukraine’s Danube ports to load grain, encountered the mine during severe weather conditions, a stark reminder of the hazards faced by civilian vessels amidst the ongoing conflict. The mine detonated at the ship’s stern, resulting in machinery failure and a fire on the upper deck.

Ukrainian Maritime Corridor Amidst Risks

Despite the establishment of a maritime corridor for commercial ships to pass close to the shores of Bulgaria and Romania, the Black Sea remains heavily mined. The risk to shipping posed by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been somewhat mitigated by Ukraine’s attacks on its forces in Russian-occupied Crimea. However, Russia continues to regard all cargo ships bound for Ukraine in the Black Sea as potential military targets.

(Also Read: Peskov Comments on Migrant Crisis, ‘Rolf’ Share Transfer, and Ukraine’s EU Accession)

Ukraine’s Resilience in Exporting Grain

Even amid these threats, Ukraine has persisted in exporting grain along unilaterally declared maritime corridors after Russia withdrew from a UN-backed Black Sea grain deal. The incident involving the Panamanian-flagged cargo ship, however, highlights the precarious situation faced by those involved in carrying Ukrainian grain during the war.

(Also Read: Peskov Comments on Migrant Crisis, ‘Rolf’ Share Transfer, and Ukraine’s EU Accession)

International Repercussions and Future Assistance

The incident comes amidst uncertainty about future assistance to Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed gratitude to the United States for delivering the final weapons package authorized for Ukraine. However, he stressed the importance of continued support for the security of Ukraine, Europe, and the US. This assertion underscores the interconnectedness of regional security and the profound implications of the ongoing conflict.

Read More

0
Europe Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Queen Margrethe Abdicates, Ushering in New Era for Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Eurostar Services Resume After Flooding; Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Unfit Nations or Unseen Resilience? A Historical Reflection on Czechoslovakia

By Justice Nwafor

Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession

By Saboor Bayat

Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective ...
@Business · 2 hours
Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective ...
heart comment 0
2023: The Year in Review – A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Monarch’s End: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate after Historic 52-year Reign

By Wojciech Zylm

Monarch's End: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate after Historic 52-year Reign
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter

By Salman Khan

Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Immigration to the EU

By Salman Akhtar

2023: A Year of Unprecedented Immigration to the EU
Latest Headlines
World News
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
5 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
6 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
7 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
19 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
40 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
46 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
50 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
51 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
53 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
46 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app