Military

Pacific Fleet’s Marine Brigade Snipers Neutralize Ukrainian Sabotage Group

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Pacific Fleet’s Marine Brigade Snipers Neutralize Ukrainian Sabotage Group

In a daring night operation near the town of Vugledar, heavy snipers from the Pacific Fleet’s marine brigade demonstrated high proficiency in combat by eliminating a sabotage group from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The marine snipers, as part of a separate brigade, relied on their expert training and advanced thermal imaging devices to allow Ukrainian saboteurs to approach their defense lines, before launching a precise assault using large-caliber sniper systems.

Major Yaroslav Yakubov: A Hero at the Frontline

The unit’s commander, Major Yaroslav Yakubov, is a decorated military figure who has been awarded the Star of the Hero of Russia by President Vladimir Putin himself. Despite sustaining injuries in the line of duty, Yakubov has demonstrated indomitable spirit and commitment, returning to active duty to continue leading his squad.

Skilled Combatants: Beyond the Scope

Yakubov and his team have also been instrumental in storming areas near Ugdedar and engaging in battles for Pavlovka, where they reportedly neutralized a Ukrainian mortar platoon. These operations underline the skill and prowess of these marines, who are trained in various combat skills, including precision shooting, effective camouflage, and tactical calculations.

Legacy of the Pacific Fleet Marines

The Pacific Fleet Marines hold a significant place in military history. Their legacy harks back to World War II, where they played a crucial role in the Battle of Leyte. The amphibious invasion of Leyte marked a turning point in the Pacific campaign, leading to the recapture and liberation of the Philippine Archipelago.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

