OPEC+ JMMC Upholds Current Oil Production Cuts, Ready to Act for Market Stability

In a significant move towards maintaining stability in the global oil markets, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC+ convened on Thursday, reviewing crude oil production data for November and December 2023. The committee affirmed high compliance with the production cuts agreed upon in late 2023 and reiterated their commitment to the stability and balance of the global markets.

Commitment to Production Cuts

OPEC+ has voluntarily decided to curtail output by 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the current quarter, with a large component of this being cuts already implemented, including Saudi Arabia's additional voluntary cut of 1 million bpd. These cuts, if reversed, would return 2.2 million bpd to the market from April onwards, while still safeguarding a commitment to output cuts to the tune of 3.66 million bpd.

Monitoring Market Developments

The JMMC emphasized the necessity to monitor oil market developments closely in the coming months. The committee expressed its readiness to take further action if required to stabilize the market, potentially adjusting production levels. This commitment was echoed by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who stated that while the market is currently stable, OPEC+ stands prepared to take further actions if necessary, including increasing or decreasing production or supply.

Impact and Future Course

This decision had a discernible positive impact on oil prices, with Brent crude futures escalating to $81.22 a barrel. The next JMMC meeting is scheduled for April 3, 2024, where the committee will decide whether to extend the voluntary output cuts expiring at the end of March. OPEC+ delegates have indicated that there are no plans to change the current oil production policy when the alliance’s monitoring panel convenes on February 1.

The meeting also discussed related topics such as Japan's increased imports of Saudi crude oil, Pakistan's aim to boost its halal food exports to Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries, and struggles faced by China’s private refiners amid an economic downturn and high oil prices.