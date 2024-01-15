en English
International Relations

North Korean Foreign Minister’s Visit to Russia Signals Strengthening Ties

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
The diplomatic landscape shifts as North Korean Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, sets foot in Russia for a crucial meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This significant rendezvous reflects the intensifying ties between the two nations amidst global political tensions.

Seeking Allies Amid Isolation

With Russia facing growing international isolation due to its involvement in the war in Ukraine, it is strategically reaching out to forge stronger relationships. North Korea, a long-time acquaintance since the Soviet era, emerges as a convenient ally in this scenario. Despite the ebb and flow in their association over the years, Pyongyang finds advantage in Moscow’s current quest for companionship.

Military Moves and Missile Tests

Adding to the intrigue, North Korea announced the testing of a new solid-fuel hypersonic missile on the same day Choe flew to Russia. The move drew criticism from the U.S., South Korea, and Japan. Further complicating matters, the U.S. and its allies have alleged that Russia is deploying North Korean-made ballistic missiles in Ukraine. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have staunchly denied these accusations.

Deepening Diplomatic Ties

Over the past year, the ties between the two nations have visibly strengthened. Key events include a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, followed by the visit of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to Pyongyang and Kim’s subsequent trip to Russia. As per analysts, Russia is the only nation presently positioned to bolster North Korea’s military-strategic security.

Anticipating Western Speculation

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed the impending negotiations, yet refrained from disclosing specifics. She also foreshadowed Western speculation regarding the visit. Earlier in October, Choe rebuffed criticism of North Korea’s alleged arms deliveries to Russia as politicized and distorted, pledging to elevate Moscow-Pyongyang relations to a new phase.

International Relations North Korea Russia
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

