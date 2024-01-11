North Korea Leverages Russian Influencer to Boost Tourism

In an unprecedented move, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has engaged Russian social media influencer, Viktoria, to promote the Masikryong ski resort on Instagram. This is a surprising development considering the country's stringent prohibition on social media. This strategy aligns with North Korea's ambition to stimulate tourism, coinciding with strengthened ties with Russia, as Vladimir Putin motivates his compatriots to explore North Korea. This encouragement partly stems from gratitude for North Korea's support during the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Viktoria: A Controversial Figure

Viktoria, boasting nearly 80,000 followers, has become a contentious figure for her residence in North Korea and her promotion of the resort, which she portrays as deserted. Her social media activity raises eyebrows, given her unique ability to access social media within the country's borders, leading to speculation about her connections. Some suggest she may be linked to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang or be a part of a wider scheme to influence Russian perceptions of North Korea.

Russian Tours to Masikryong Ski Resort

The influencer's promotional activities occur as package tours from Russia to Masikryong are set to commence. These tours promise experiences at the remote resort, including skiing, spa visits, and dining at the highest point of the resort. However, Viktoria's posts noticeably exclude the presence of North Korean locals and state minders. She also seems to receive VIP treatment, unlikely to occur without explicit approval from the regime. The influencer has resided in North Korea since November and studied at the Faculty of Advertising and Public Relations in Moscow.

Background

The Primorsky Krai government has initiated the promotion of tourist trips to North Korea, offering a four-day, three-night tour for $750. This includes visits to Pyongyang and leisure time at the Masikryong Ski Resort. This initiative follows the agreement between Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako and Kim Jong-un during the latter's visit to Russia in September. This signals a potential return of foreign tourists to North Korea since the country closed its borders due to COVID-19 in 2020. The absence of foreign tourists since 2020 makes this development an intriguing chapter in North Korea's tourism narrative.