Nornickel Forecasts Further Drop in Nickel and Palladium Output Amid Geopolitical Risks

Anticipating a further dip in production, Nornickel, the world's top-ranking palladium producer and a significant player in the nickel industry, already registered a 5% decrease in output last year. The Russian metals behemoth projects a continued downward trend in nickel production for the year 2024, following a fall in the previous year which saw production figures at 209,000 metric tons. This year, the forecast points to a further reduction, with the company's estimates ranging between 184,000 and 194,000 tons.

Decreased Output Across the Board

But the trend doesn't stop at nickel. Nornickel's palladium output, too, recorded a 4% drop in 2023, producing 2,692 kilo ounces (koz). The company's projections for 2024 suggest a continued contraction in this area, with estimates for palladium production falling between 2,296 and 2,451 koz.

Affect of Sanctions and Geopolitical Risks

Nornickel's CEO, Vladimir Potanin, has been vocal about the impact of sanctions on the company's growth trajectory. While Western nations have not directly targeted Nornickel in their response to the Ukraine conflict, the company remains wary of the ongoing geopolitical risks that continue to cast a shadow over its operations.

Scheduled Maintenance Set to Influence Production

Adding to the complexities of geopolitical tensions, Nornickel has slated capital repairs of the flash smelting furnace at the Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant for the current year. This scheduled maintenance, while necessary for the company's long-term operational success, may have an immediate impact on production levels, further contributing to the anticipated dip in output.