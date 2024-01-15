Actress Nicole Kidman has reportedly expressed skepticism regarding her ex-husband Tom Cruise's new romantic entanglement with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, labelling the relationship as 'bizarre' and 'staged'.

Advertisment

Stars' Intriguing Love Life

According to sources close to Kidman, she perceives Cruise, with his flamboyant lifestyle and inflated ego, as 'undateable'. Reflecting on her own tumultuous marriage with Cruise, she predicts that his relationship with Khayrova is doomed to fail. The dating rumors between Cruise and Khayrova ignited after the pair was spotted dancing at a party in London's Grosvenor Square in December 2023.

Rumors and Speculations

Advertisment

Amidst the buzz of personal opinions, a whirlwind of rumors propose ulterior motives behind the Cruise-Khayrova union. Some speculate that Khayrova, daughter of a Russian parliament member with close ties to Putin's regime, could be leveraging the relationship to sway public opinion in Putin's favor.

Scientology's Potential Gain

Simultaneously, suspicions are rife that Cruise might be using his budding romance to benefit the Church of Scientology. If these rumors hold water, Cruise could potentially be planning a high-profile wedding to divert attention from the negative publicity surrounding the church. This diversion could serve as a much-needed relief, especially considering the legal issues faced by Scientology member Danny Masterson.