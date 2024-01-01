en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Russian Drone Attack on Odesa

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Russian Drone Attack on Odesa

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, the Ukrainian port city of Odesa fell victim to a Russian military strike, marking a grim start to 2024. This attack, notably carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, resulted in one fatality and several injuries, further escalating the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Attack Details: A New Year’s Eve Nightmare

Local officials in Odesa reported that the city had been targeted by Russian drone strikes, leading to the death of one individual and leaving multiple others wounded. The drone debris, strewn across various parts of the city, ignited fires in residential areas, adding to the chaos and destruction. The city’s emergency response teams are currently working tirelessly to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

(Also Read: Mighty Fallen: Ukraine’s Navy Sinks Russia’s Advanced Warship Moskva)

Wider Impact: A Region Under Threat

Alongside Odesa, other Ukrainian regions also suffered casualties due to similar attacks, notably in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kherson. In Kharkiv, a significant Russian air assault resulted in injuries and widespread damage to residential buildings, hotels, and administrative structures. The Ukrainian air force was able to shoot down 21 Russian drones, but this did not prevent the Russian retaliation, which targeted Kharkiv Palace Hotel and the headquarters of the Ukrainian Security Service.

Modern Warfare: The Rising Role of UAVs

The use of drones in these attacks underscores the modern tactics being employed in warfare. Russian Shahed kamikaze UAVs were active in the Kherson Oblast, causing damage to several private homes in an attack that spanned seven hours. Air defense units in Mykolaiv and Odesa managed to destroy several of these drones, but the wreckage of a downed UAV sparked a fire near Odesa, further highlighting the risks associated with this type of warfare.

(Also Read: Ukrainian Teenage Refugees Win International Children’s Peace Prize 2023 For Refugee Support Apps)

International Response: A Call for Peace

In light of these attacks, the international community has responded with concern and condemnation. The U.N. denounced the attacks on both Ukrainian and Russian cities, while the British defense ministry reported a significant increase in Russian casualties in Ukraine. This escalating conflict raises serious questions about the safety of civilians in conflict zones and the international response to the use of military force in populated areas.

As the conflict enters its second year, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy remains resolute, thanking Ukrainian troops and the civil society for their sacrifices. However, with the threat of US withdrawal of support looming in the event of a Donald Trump victory in the 2024 election, the future of this conflict and the fate of Ukraine remain uncertain.

Read More

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russian Forces in Ukraine Use North Korean Artillery: A Troubling Connection

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict

By Safak Costu

Tsunami Threat Warning Issued in Vladivostok Following Japanese Earthquake

By Safak Costu

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Ear ...
@Japan · 1 hour
Tsunami Warning Issued for Russian Island Sakhalin Following Major Ear ...
heart comment 0
Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia’s Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Alert Issued for North Korea and Russia's Far East Following Underwater Seismic Event
Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions: Deadly Strikes Ignite Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Escalation in Violence: Belgorod Attack Spurs Retaliatory Strikes

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Violence: Belgorod Attack Spurs Retaliatory Strikes
Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces’ Search and Rescue

By BNN Correspondents

Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces' Search and Rescue
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
2 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
4 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
4 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
5 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
6 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
8 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
8 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
9 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
9 mins
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
29 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
33 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
51 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app