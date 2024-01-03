en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

New Year’s Eve Raids: Russia Targets Migrants for Military Recruitment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
New Year’s Eve Raids: Russia Targets Migrants for Military Recruitment

As the world rang in the New Year, an unexpected, high-stakes drama unfolded in the heart of Russia’s cultural capital, St. Petersburg. Russian security forces, under the coordination of the Federal Security Service and the Russian Defense Ministry, launched a targeted operation on New Year’s Eve. The objective was clear: to forcibly recruit Central Asian migrants into the military for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Operation Santa Claus

Labelled by some as ‘Operation Santa Claus’, due to the startling sight of detainees in festive costumes, the operation was reportedly months in the planning. The authorities zeroed in on communal apartments in specific districts of St. Petersburg, where they anticipated finding large clusters of migrants. In a swift and coordinated sweep, approximately 3,000 migrants were detained and taken to police stations.

(Read Also: Controversial Humor of Kvartal 95: A Timeline of Skits Sparking Debate)

The Recruitment Drive

Once at the police stations, the detained migrants were faced with a stark choice: volunteer for the Russian army or face the threat of expulsion. Some of them, lacking Russian citizenship, were offered a simplified procedure to obtain it, conditional on their agreement to join the military. By the end of the operation, at least half of the detainees were said to have signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry. This mass recruitment drive has been deemed a success by law enforcement superiors and could potentially set a precedent for future operations.

(Read Also: Austria Takes Firm Stance Against Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine)

Unconfirmed Reports from Moscow

While St. Petersburg was the epicenter of these raids, there have been unverified reports of a similar operation in Moscow. The details of this are yet to fully emerge, but the pattern appears to be the same: large scale detentions of migrants, followed by pressure to enlist in the military. If these reports are confirmed, it suggests a broad, systematic approach to bolstering the ranks of the Russian military amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In the wake of this operation, questions abound. How will this impact Russia’s relations with Central Asian countries? What does this mean for the migrants targeted in these raids? And perhaps most ominously, what does this suggest about the Kremlin’s intentions regarding the conflict in Ukraine?

Read More

0
Military Russia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Biden Administration, FBI, and the Controversy Over Extremism: A Look Back at 2021

By Salman Khan

Ukraine Prepares for Veteran Surge: Pryncyp Advocates Better Integration

By Rizwan Shah

The U.S. Military: A Pathway to Citizenship for Immigrants

By Muhammad Jawad

Mossad Chief Vows Retaliation Against Hamas in Wake of Deputy Chief's Assassination

By Saboor Bayat

Water Shortage Mar New Year Celebrations at Nigerian Army Barracks ...
@Military · 42 mins
Water Shortage Mar New Year Celebrations at Nigerian Army Barracks ...
heart comment 0
BSF Personnel’s Tragic End Amidst Ongoing Unrest in Manipur

By Rafia Tasleem

BSF Personnel's Tragic End Amidst Ongoing Unrest in Manipur
ZALA Aero Unveils New Miniature Attack Drone, Item-55: A Game Changer or an Overpromise?

By BNN Correspondents

ZALA Aero Unveils New Miniature Attack Drone, Item-55: A Game Changer or an Overpromise?
Sea Baby Strikes: Ukrainian Drones Deploy New Weapon against Russian Fleet

By BNN Correspondents

Sea Baby Strikes: Ukrainian Drones Deploy New Weapon against Russian Fleet
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More

By Salman Khan

Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
Latest Headlines
World News
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
48 seconds
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
1 min
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
1 min
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
1 min
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
2 mins
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
2 mins
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
2 mins
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
3 mins
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
3 mins
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
5 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
15 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
56 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app