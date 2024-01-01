en English
Russia

New Year’s Eve Attack: Donetsk under Fire as Ukrainian Forces Escalate Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
As the world welcomed 2024, the city of Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine fell victim to a massive rocket attack. Ukrainian forces, in an assertive display of military stance, launched 15 rockets from a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), marking a forceful continuation of the years-long conflict with separatist forces.

A New Year’s Eve of Destruction

The Ukrainian Armed Forces initiated a significant strike on Donetsk, resulting in casualties and substantial damage to the city center. The shelling reportedly caused four deaths and 13 injuries, as per the ‘head of the DPR’ Denis Pushilin. An oil depot and a university in the Budionivskyi district were set ablaze, and the Donbas Palace hotel sustained severe damage.

(Also Read: U.S. Releases Final Tranche of Military Aid for Ukraine amid Political Impasse)

Intensity of the Conflict

In the waning hours of 2023, Russian military aggression against Ukraine persisted, with 55 combat engagements, 13 missile strikes, 127 air strikes, and 181 MLRS attacks on Ukrainian troops and civilian targets. The Ukrainian defense forces retaliated, repelling multiple enemy attacks and inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The Ukrainian Air Force and missile troops responded with strikes on concentrations of enemy troops and military equipment.

(Also Read: Russian Ambassador Criticizes US Military Aid to Ukraine as ‘Bloody New Year’s Gift’)

The Humanitarian Crisis

The attack on Donetsk underscores the ongoing instability and the protracted humanitarian crisis in Eastern Ukraine. Despite ceasefire agreements, violent outbreaks continue to disrupt peace, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of residential and industrial infrastructure. The broader implications of this recent attack remain unclear, but it is evident that the ceaseless hostilities are amplifying the dire situation faced by the civilians caught in the crossfire.

Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

