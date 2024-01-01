New Year’s Attack: Ukraine Strikes Donetsk Amid Ongoing Conflict

In the first hours of the New Year, Ukrainian forces launched an aggressive attack on Donetsk using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). A total of 15 rockets were fired, marking a forceful continuation of the years-long conflict between Ukraine and the separatist forces in the Donetsk region. The Donetsk People’s Republic, a self-proclaimed state backed by Russia but unacknowledged by the global community, has been at odds with the Ukrainian government since 2014.

Continued Hostilities Amid Calls for Peace

The New Year’s attack is a stark reminder of the ongoing hostilities in the region, despite international appeals for de-escalation and peace negotiations. The impact of the strike, including casualties or damage, is yet to be clarified. The persistent conflict in Eastern Ukraine remains a significant point of tension in international relations, particularly between Russia and Western countries advocating Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Day 676: The Unrelenting Aggression

On the 676th day of the full-scale Russian military aggression against Ukraine, there were 54 combat engagements, with the enemy launching an array of missile and air strikes, and 79 MLRS attacks directed at Ukrainian troops and settlements. The Russian occupiers assaulted Ukraine once more, firing Kh-59 guided missiles at the cities of Dnipro and Odesa, an Iskander missile at Zaporizhzhia, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at civilian targets in Kharkiv’s central part.

Ukrainian Forces: The Defiant Defenders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided a detailed report on the ongoing military operations in various directions. They repelled multiple attacks from Russian forces in different regions, including Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv. The report also highlighted the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) by Russian invaders and the countermeasures taken by Ukrainian defenders. These efforts underline the Ukrainian forces’ persistent resilience in the face of increasing aggression.

