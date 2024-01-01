en English
Russia

New Year’s Assault: Russian Forces Shell Kupiansk District in Ukraine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:08 pm EST
In a disheartening start to 2024, Russian military forces launched an artillery and rocket assault on the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties. This attack, confirmed by both the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the regional prosecutor’s office, marks another grim chapter in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Relentless Assaults Claim Lives

Overnight, a barrage of explosive drones and missiles rained down on Ukraine, bringing death and destruction. One such attack targeted a private residence in Veletenske, Kherson Oblast, taking the life of a 73-year-old woman and injuring a 50-year-old local. Similar instances of violence were reported across Novokairy, Kamyshany, and Tokarivka, injuring several civilians. In Odesa, a teenager lost his life, with eight other civilians wounded in the onslaught.

Kharkiv: A City Under Siege

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been a focal point of the conflict. A wave of drone and missile strikes injured at least 28 people in retaliation for an alleged ‘terrorist attack’ on the Russian border city of Belgorod. The strikes hit homes, a hotel, a kindergarten, and other infrastructure facilities, causing widespread damage. It is part of a consistent pattern of attacks coinciding with the New Year holiday.

Escalating Tensions Amid Calls for International Support

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of targeting civilians in their ongoing war. Amidst these accusations, Ukraine has called for international support. On January 1, Russian forces shelled the Kupiansk district with artillery and rockets, killing at least one man. The assault continued throughout the day, with Russian drones targeting multiple regions. The British defense ministry reported a significant daily increase in Russian casualties, attributing it to the degradation of Russia’s forces and its transition to a lower quality, high quantity mass army.

In his New Year’s address, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia’s resolve in the ongoing conflict. In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded nearly 700 warriors and medics for their service and announced preparations to produce more weapons next year. As the world watches the unfolding crisis, the hostilities in the Kupiansk district serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of the conflict.

Russia Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

