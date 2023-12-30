en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

‘New Waves of Russian Terror’ Descend on Ukrainian Towns, UN Security Council Convenes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:08 pm EST
‘New Waves of Russian Terror’ Descend on Ukrainian Towns, UN Security Council Convenes

In a grave turn of events, Ukrainian towns have been subjected to what a Ukrainian representative termed as ‘new waves of Russian terror.’ The statement was made during a recent United Nations Security Council meeting, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

‘Fighting for Its Life’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine is ‘fighting for its life’ after Russia launched an enormous attack, involving nearly 160 missiles and drones. This ‘most massive aerial attack’ across Ukraine resulted in multiple civilian casualties and heavy destruction of civilian infrastructure. The international community has reacted with condemnation and calls for continued military support for Ukraine.

Strikes, Casualties, and Condemnation

Russian strikes led to the death of at least 39 individuals in Ukrainian towns, striking a maternity hospital, schools, shopping arcades, and blocks of flats. The United Nations condemned these attacks, urging an immediate cessation. Ukrainian regions like Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa were targeted, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. In a significant escalation, Russia attempted to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses across major cities.

Ukrainian Response

In response to the Russian assault, Ukraine launched a series of counterattacks. Russian authorities reported that at least 18 people were killed and more than 100 injured in Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border, as a result of a combined rocket and missile attack attributed to Ukraine’s military. Russia vowed to retaliate for the deaths, while President Zelensky stated that Ukraine was still reeling from Russia’s massive drone and missile barrage on civilian targets and infrastructure.

In the face of this escalating conflict, the United Nations Security Council convened to discuss the massive air attack on Ukraine. Amid international condemnation and promises of military support to Ukraine, the future of Russia, its reputation, and the role of the United Nations in this conflict were also discussed.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia Denies Targeting Civilians in Ukraine Conflict at UN Security Council Meeting

By BNN Correspondents

UN Security Council Urges Civilian Protection amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Conflict: Russia Reports Ukrainian Shelling in Belgorod

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Attack on Downtown Kharkiv: Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly Ukrainian Shelling of Russian City Marks Dire Turn in Conflict ...
@Russia · 2 hours
Deadly Ukrainian Shelling of Russian City Marks Dire Turn in Conflict ...
heart comment 0
Shelling Strikes Belgorod Skatepark Amidst Escalating Conflict

By Salman Khan

Shelling Strikes Belgorod Skatepark Amidst Escalating Conflict
Biden Expresses Concern over Potential Direct Confrontation with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Biden Expresses Concern over Potential Direct Confrontation with Russia
Mother’s Instinct Shines Amidst Chaos in Belgorod

By BNN Correspondents

Mother's Instinct Shines Amidst Chaos in Belgorod
Deadly Explosion Rocks Belgorod, Russia: Persistent Threat Prompts Evacuation

By BNN Correspondents

Deadly Explosion Rocks Belgorod, Russia: Persistent Threat Prompts Evacuation
Latest Headlines
World News
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
29 seconds
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
1 min
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
2 mins
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
7 mins
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
12 mins
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
12 mins
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
15 mins
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly
16 mins
Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly
Sensory-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations: A New Trend for Inclusion
20 mins
Sensory-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations: A New Trend for Inclusion
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app