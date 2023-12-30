‘New Waves of Russian Terror’ Descend on Ukrainian Towns, UN Security Council Convenes

In a grave turn of events, Ukrainian towns have been subjected to what a Ukrainian representative termed as ‘new waves of Russian terror.’ The statement was made during a recent United Nations Security Council meeting, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

‘Fighting for Its Life’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine is ‘fighting for its life’ after Russia launched an enormous attack, involving nearly 160 missiles and drones. This ‘most massive aerial attack’ across Ukraine resulted in multiple civilian casualties and heavy destruction of civilian infrastructure. The international community has reacted with condemnation and calls for continued military support for Ukraine.

Strikes, Casualties, and Condemnation

Russian strikes led to the death of at least 39 individuals in Ukrainian towns, striking a maternity hospital, schools, shopping arcades, and blocks of flats. The United Nations condemned these attacks, urging an immediate cessation. Ukrainian regions like Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Odesa were targeted, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. In a significant escalation, Russia attempted to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses across major cities.

Ukrainian Response

In response to the Russian assault, Ukraine launched a series of counterattacks. Russian authorities reported that at least 18 people were killed and more than 100 injured in Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border, as a result of a combined rocket and missile attack attributed to Ukraine’s military. Russia vowed to retaliate for the deaths, while President Zelensky stated that Ukraine was still reeling from Russia’s massive drone and missile barrage on civilian targets and infrastructure.

In the face of this escalating conflict, the United Nations Security Council convened to discuss the massive air attack on Ukraine. Amid international condemnation and promises of military support to Ukraine, the future of Russia, its reputation, and the role of the United Nations in this conflict were also discussed.