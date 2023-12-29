en English
Russia

New Chapter in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Unleashes Most Extensive Aerial Assault

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST
New Chapter in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Unleashes Most Extensive Aerial Assault

On the morning of December 29, 2023, the chilling sounds of air raid sirens echoed across Ukraine as Russian forces launched the most extensive aerial assault since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The assault saw the deployment of 122 missiles and 36 drones, a chilling reminder of the escalating tension and growing devastation in the region.

Unprecedented Aerial Assault

The attack targeted various cities across Ukraine, resulting in at least 18 civilian casualties and leaving dozens more injured. Among the impacted cities were Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia. The capital’s defenses were intensely active, with extensive damage reported in several districts. Numerous civilian buildings were damaged, including a maternity hospital in Dnipro, underlining the indiscriminate nature of the assault.

Ukrainian air defense systems, operating under immense pressure, managed to intercept 87 missiles and 27 Shahed-type drones. The human cost of the assault, however, remains staggering, with several people left trapped under rubble in Kyiv.

International Reactions

The large-scale attack occurred days after Ukrainian forces successfully struck a Russian warship in Crimea, marking a significant achievement for Ukrainian defenses. The shared sentiment among international leaders is one of outrage and sympathy. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the attacks and reiterated the UK’s support for Ukraine, a sentiment echoed by other Western nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for the latest military aid package from the United States and emphasized the importance of continued international support. The call for support was underscored by Ukrainian officials, who urged Western allies to provide more air defenses to protect against aerial attacks like the one witnessed today.

Looking Ahead

German General Christian Freuding, in a sobering analysis, noted that while Russia appears severely weakened, it has shown more resilience and continued support from allies than expected. The escalating violence and ongoing conflict continue to reshape the geopolitical landscape, with the international community grappling with how best to respond.

The extensive aerial assault on Ukraine marks a new chapter in a conflict that continues to evolve. As the world watches with bated breath, the resounding question remains: What will tomorrow’s world look like in the wake of today’s news?

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

