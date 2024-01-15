New Border Regulations Cause Disruptions to Uzbekistan’s Road Cargo Transportation

In a recent development unfolding at the Russia-Belarus border, a new regulatory order is causing significant disruption to international road cargo transportation. The heart of the matter is a set of restrictions on the passage of third-country citizens through certain checkpoints. This has led to a notable bottleneck, with the brunt being borne by Uzbekistani trucks. The implications of this order, set to take effect from January 2024, are currently under discussion between Uzbekistan, Russia, and Belarus.

Heightened Security and New Regulations

The situation began to escalate as Belarusian border guards intensified their checks on people leaving the country. This move followed claims by anti-government activists of a drone attack on a Russian surveillance aircraft near Minsk. The alleged attack has stirred security concerns and heightened tensions, further complicating the situation with the ongoing war in Ukraine. The implementation of stringent border control measures at specific checkpoints along the Belarusian-Russian border has resulted in disruptions in the passage of third-country nationals, notably affecting international cargo transportation.

Impacts on Uzbekistani Logistics and Trade

The swift enforcement of these regulations has resulted in a backlog of trucks, predominantly those originating from Uzbekistan, at the Russia-Belarus border. The Ministry of Transport in Uzbekistan confirmed the implementation of these restrictions, leading to a significant impact on the country’s logistics and trade. The issue is of particular significance to Uzbekistan, where road cargo transportation plays a vital role in its economy.

High-Level Discussions and Possible Resolutions

To address this issue, discussions are underway at the highest levels, involving the leadership of the transport ministries of Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Russia. The Russian Federal Service for Control in the Transport Sector and Uzbekistan’s Transport Control Inspection have formalized a memorandum to enhance collaboration in road and railway transport. As the situation continues to evolve, all eyes remain on these negotiations and the potential resolutions they might yield.