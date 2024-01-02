Nationwide Air Alert in Ukraine Amid Threat of Russian Missile Attacks

In an ominous turn of events, Ukraine’s military issued a nationwide air alert on Tuesday, warning of potential missile strikes from Russian bombers. The alert specifically pointed towards the possibility of cruise missiles being launched from 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers currently in the air. The alarm followed earlier intelligence reports of approximately 20 Russian strategic bombers being airborne, taking off from both the Olenya airfield in the north and the Engels airbase in the south. Adding to the threat, four Tu-22M3 bombers were also reported to have taken off from the Shaikovka airfield near the Belarus border.

Escalating Tensions and Aerial Attacks

The air alert comes on the heels of similar activities reported on December 29, when Russia conducted a series of strikes on Ukrainian cities resulting in 39 fatalities. Following the recent alert, Kyiv experienced explosions and fires as its air force engaged a drone attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed these incidents, attributing them to detected unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the city’s airspace. Concurrently, Mykolayiv reported downed drones leading to a fire. The Ukrainian air force claimed to have destroyed 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight.

Counterstrikes and Political Repercussions

The escalating tension ties back to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration that Russia would intensify attacks on Ukrainian military targets. This statement came in retaliation to a recent Ukrainian assault on the Russian city of Belgorod, which resulted in 25 fatalities, including five children. The situation was further exacerbated when Moscow targeted Ukrainian cities on New Year’s Eve, with Kyiv reporting that it had thwarted a ‘record’ number of Russian drone attacks.

The Humanitarian Crisis and the Call for Perseverance

As a consequence of these escalations, Ukraine faces a grim New Year, with savage aerial attacks by Russia and limited support from NATO. The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, sought to rally the country in the face of these relentless assaults. Acknowledging the challenges, he urged the nation to persevere. The human cost of this conflict is mounting, and the world watches anxiously as this situation continues to unfold, affecting both the geopolitical landscape and the lives of countless innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.