Russia

NASA’s Terra Satellite Captures Breathtaking ‘Cloud Streets’ Over Sea of Okhotsk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
NASA’s Terra Satellite Captures Breathtaking ‘Cloud Streets’ Over Sea of Okhotsk

On December 28, 2023, an extraordinary atmospheric event unfolded over the Sea of Okhotsk, off the eastern coast of Russia. NASA’s Terra satellite, equipped with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), captured mesmerising imagery of a phenomenon known as ‘cloud streets’. These formations, lining up in parallel rows, appeared around noon local time, or 01:00 Universal Time, painting a remarkable picture of nature’s ingenuity.

Cloud Streets: Nature’s Spectacular Canvas

‘Cloud streets’, as these formations are known, occur when cold, dry air from the land interacts with the warmer ocean waters, leading to the creation of cumulus clouds. The clouds align themselves with the wind direction, thus forming ‘streets’. This process takes place in the troposphere, the lowest layer of Earth’s atmosphere. The stunning spectacle captured by NASA’s Terra satellite showcased not only the cloud streets but also a snow-blanketed Sakhalin Island and a swath of sea ice lining its eastern shore.

A Region Known for its Cloud and Ice Production

The Sea of Okhotsk is famed for its production of clouds and ice, a process fueled by cold northwesterly winds blowing from Siberia. In fact, January temperatures in Okha on Sakhalin Island average a frigid -21 degrees Celsius (-6 degrees Fahrenheit). This chilling environment, combined with the atmospheric conditions, creates the perfect setting for the formation of these ‘cloud streets’.

Unusually Low Temperatures in the Arctic Stratosphere

Around the same time this image was captured, the Arctic atmosphere was generating bright iridescent polar stratospheric clouds at higher altitudes than usual. This was due to unusually low temperatures in the Arctic stratosphere, as reported by NASA’s Global Modeling and Assimilation Office (GMAO) using the MERRA-2 weather reanalysis model. These vibrant clouds added another layer of visual intrigue to the already captivating scene over the Sea of Okhotsk.

Russia Science & Technology Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

