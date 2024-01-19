Moldova Accuses Russia of Waging 'Hybrid War' Amidst Rising Tensions

The Security and Intelligence Service (SIS) of Moldova has issued a public denouncement of Russia, alleging it of conducting disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing Moldova and fracturing its diplomatic ties with Ukraine. The statement, released by the SIS, presents evidence of a concerted effort to sow discord within Moldovan society and impair the bond between these two neighboring countries.

Advertisment

A Broader Context: The Hybrid War

The SIS characterizes these subversive actions as part of a larger 'hybrid war' that Russia is allegedly waging against Moldova. This term, 'hybrid war', refers to a blend of conventional warfare, irregular tactics, and cyber warfare, including disinformation campaigns and manipulation. The aim, according to the SIS, is to disrupt Moldova's reform and electoral processes and to stymie its negotiations for EU accession.

This accusation comes in the wake of Alexandru Mustiata's appointment as the head of the Moldovan SIS last year. Mustiata, an expert from the Soros Foundation and a former employee of the NATO Information Center in Chisinau, has been a vocal critic of Russian interference in Moldovan affairs. His tenure has been marked by a renewed focus on combating disinformation and strengthening Moldova's security infrastructure.