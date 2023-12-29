en English
Conflict & Defence

Missile Attack in Kyiv: A Sobering Reminder of the Human Toll of Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:32 am EST
Missile Attack in Kyiv: A Sobering Reminder of the Human Toll of Conflict

Early morning of December 29, the city of Kyiv and several others across Ukraine came under a severe missile attack from Russia, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to 21 others. The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed the casualties, marking another grave chapter in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Relentless Assault

The assault lasted approximately 18 hours, echoing through six cities across Ukraine. The capital, Kyiv, was one of the significant targets, leading to a stark rise in the death toll and a significant number of injured individuals. Russian forces launched roughly 110 missiles overnight, revealing the intensity and the stark reality of the ongoing conflict.

Human Toll of the Conflict

The human cost of this conflict continues to rise, with Ukrainian officials reporting significant losses in terms of personnel and material for the Russian armed forces. The attack’s victims included civilians, with several people buried under rubble, highlighting the tragic impact on the civilian population.

International Concerns and Support

The intensity and scale of the attack have raised international concerns about Western support for Ukraine. The assault came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in Crimea, and just after they received a $250m military aid package from the US. Amidst the turmoil, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the US for the military aid, warning of the impact of any change in policy.

The recent missile attacks in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are a sobering reminder of the human toll the conflict continues to exact on the populace of Ukraine. As the international community watches these events unfold, the hope for a peaceful resolution remains.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

