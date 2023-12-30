en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Massive Russian Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine: Civilian Targets Hit

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:53 pm EST
Massive Russian Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine: Civilian Targets Hit

In a massive escalation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian military launched an unprecedented missile and drone assault on Ukraine, resulting in at least 26 fatalities. This assault, the most extensive since the invasion began 22 months ago, was a retaliation for a Ukrainian strike on a Russian military vessel in Crimea.

The Attack and its Impact

The targets of this devastating bombardment were primarily civilian, including residences, educational institutions, shopping centers, and even a maternity center. The humanitarian toll of the attack is immense, with the death count expected to rise. Furthermore, a stray missile from the attack found its way into Polish airspace, a NATO and European Union member, raising significant security concerns in the region.

International Reactions

The international community has responded with widespread criticism of these attacks. The United Kingdom has pledged to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities in response. These actions and the ongoing conflict have led to escalating military actions and diplomatic efforts worldwide to resolve the situation.

Ongoing Conflict

The missile and drone assault is part of the broader conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which broke out in 2022. Despite international efforts to mediate, the situation continues to escalate, with both sides launching attacks resulting in civilian casualties. The international community remains gravely concerned about the humanitarian impact of the conflict and is calling for an immediate ceasefire.

0
Europe Russia
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Denmark Reopens Ammunition Plant Amid Rising Demand and Russia's Arms Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

Unprecedented Flooding Disrupts Eurostar Services Amid Severe Weather Conditions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Year in Review: Channel Islands Experience an Eventful 2023

By BNN Correspondents

United Cup Kicks Off: Iga Swiatek Extends Winning Streak, Netherlands ...
@Australia · 59 mins
United Cup Kicks Off: Iga Swiatek Extends Winning Streak, Netherlands ...
heart comment 0
European Economy Battles Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

European Economy Battles Inflation and Cost of Living Crisis
Revenge Travel Wave of 2023: A Journey of Rediscovery

By BNN Correspondents

Revenge Travel Wave of 2023: A Journey of Rediscovery
Navigating the Challenges of Saving for Retirement: The Silver Tsunami Looms

By Waqas Arain

Navigating the Challenges of Saving for Retirement: The Silver Tsunami Looms
Ukraine Triumphs with Successful Exports through Black Sea Corridor Amidst Conflict

By Safak Costu

Ukraine Triumphs with Successful Exports through Black Sea Corridor Amidst Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
2 mins
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
2 mins
Day of Drama in English and Scottish Football Leagues: Match Highlights and Controversies
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
3 mins
Nottingham Forest Versus Manchester United: A Premier League Clash of High Anticipation
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
3 mins
House Republicans Criticize Biden's Vacation Amidst Border Crisis
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
5 mins
Phil Scott: A Republican Governor Winning Hearts in Liberal Vermont
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
6 mins
Wolves Dominate Everton with a 3-0 Victory in Premier League
New York Knicks Acquire Forward OG Anunoby in Major Trade
6 mins
New York Knicks Acquire Forward OG Anunoby in Major Trade
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
7 mins
Masking Symptoms: U.S. Workers Turn to Cold and Allergy Medications Amid Pandemic
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
7 mins
The Thrill and Threat of Bull Riding: Unmasking the 'Most Dangerous Eight Seconds in Sports'
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
30 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
6 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app