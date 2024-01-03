en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine Marks Potential Avenue for Negotiations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Major Prisoner Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine Marks Potential Avenue for Negotiations

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine have completed a major prisoner exchange, marking one of the largest since the conflict’s onset in February 2022. The swap saw nearly 250 Russian soldiers released by Ukraine, while Russia reciprocated by freeing 230 Ukrainian fighters, including servicemen, officers, and civilians.

Key Figures Returned

The exchange, announced on Wednesday, was celebrated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who took to social media to express his gratitude for the return of the Ukrainian individuals. The President emphasized the importance of retrieving all prisoners of war in his statement, further underlining the human element of the ongoing conflict.

Humanitarian Mediation

Russian officials attributed the success of the exchange to the humanitarian mediation by the United Arab Emirates. The UAE’s role in brokering the deal highlighted an international effort to alleviate the hardships brought about by the conflict. The negotiation process that led to the repatriation of the Russian servicemen was described as difficult by the Russian Ministry of Defence, suggesting the intricate dynamics at play in the ongoing war.

Challenges Ahead

Despite significant assistance from Western allies, Ukraine continues to face challenges in the ongoing war, which is now extending into the winter of 2024. Both nations have suffered heavy casualties throughout the conflict, and the recent prisoner swap serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of the war. Notwithstanding, the exchange carries a glimmer of hope for the embattled nations, signaling a potential avenue for further negotiations and humanitarian actions.

0
Russia Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Russia

See more
10 mins ago
Escalating Cyber Threats in the US: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
In a series of alarming cyber incidents, the United States is grappling with an escalating threat of cybercrime. The spectrum of cyber threats is broad, ranging from ‘cyber-kidnapping’ to large-scale data breaches and ransomware attacks. The sophistication level of these attacks has raised significant concerns for national security and individual privacy. Unraveling the Web of
Escalating Cyber Threats in the US: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
Slovak President Advocates for Increased Military Support to Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression
58 mins ago
Slovak President Advocates for Increased Military Support to Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression
Ukraine's SSU Unveils Successful Sabotage Operations in New Documentary
1 hour ago
Ukraine's SSU Unveils Successful Sabotage Operations in New Documentary
Former Alberta Premier Dedicates Efforts to Aid War-Torn Ukraine
12 mins ago
Former Alberta Premier Dedicates Efforts to Aid War-Torn Ukraine
Ukrainian Paratroopers Conduct Successful Nighttime Operation Against Russian Forces
42 mins ago
Ukrainian Paratroopers Conduct Successful Nighttime Operation Against Russian Forces
Ukraine and Russia Engage in Largest Prisoner Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict
43 mins ago
Ukraine and Russia Engage in Largest Prisoner Exchange Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Stars of Carrum: A Racing Star's Unexpected Demise Shocks the Equestrian World
18 seconds
Stars of Carrum: A Racing Star's Unexpected Demise Shocks the Equestrian World
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
22 seconds
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
Christie Strategy Group Welcomes Ryan Sanford as New Manager of Public Affairs and Communications
24 seconds
Christie Strategy Group Welcomes Ryan Sanford as New Manager of Public Affairs and Communications
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
30 seconds
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
33 seconds
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
Inmate Rehabilitation Through Farm Life: A Florida Initiative
55 seconds
Inmate Rehabilitation Through Farm Life: A Florida Initiative
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
1 min
Administrative Decision Disrupts School Infrastructure Development in Jammu and Kashmir
Staffordshire Collision: Three Teenagers Injured in Car and 4x4 Crash
2 mins
Staffordshire Collision: Three Teenagers Injured in Car and 4x4 Crash
Fire Devastates Miami Dolphins Player Tyreek Hill's Mansion; Family Safe
2 mins
Fire Devastates Miami Dolphins Player Tyreek Hill's Mansion; Family Safe
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
25 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app